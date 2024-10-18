New Sci-Fi Comedy Talk Show CYBERPUNK LIVE WITH KENTO! to Premiere At UCB Theater

The show will premiere on November 2nd.
"Cyberpunk Live With Kento!" brings a wild, futuristic twist to the late-night talk show scene at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater this November. Set in a dystopian 2087, Kento, a talk show host from a parallel cyberpunk universe, will provide hilarious social commentary on current events, interview real and fictional guests, and play improvised games with live music from Sulene (Nate Ruess Band).
The one-of-a-kind 60-minute show is Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30 PM at UCB Theater. Tickets are available now: $10 in advance, $15 on the day, with livestream options for $10 (link available for 7 days).
Performers & Creators:
Tickets and More Info:
Videos