New Sci-Fi Comedy Talk Show CYBERPUNK LIVE WITH KENTO! to Premiere At UCB Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Cyberpunk Live With Kento!" brings a wild, futuristic twist to the late-night talk show scene at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater this November. Set in a dystopian 2087, Kento, a talk show host from a parallel cyberpunk universe, will provide hilarious social commentary on current events, interview real and fictional guests, and play improvised games with live music from Sulene (Nate Ruess Band).

The one-of-a-kind 60-minute show is Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30 PM at UCB Theater. Tickets are available now: $10 in advance, $15 on the day, with livestream options for $10 (link available for 7 days).

Performers & Creators:

Kento Morita, Creator & Host (UCB Maude Night, Story Pirates, The Second City New York)

Sulene, Band Leader (Nate Ruess Band)

Christopher Morucci, Sidekick (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

Grant Mulitz, Head Writer (Boogie Manja, Clickhole)

David Bonderoff, Video Segment Editor (Peacock, We TV, ALLBLK)

Virginia Dickens, Guest (Producer of "Hyperfocus: A Neurodivergent Podcast")

Michael Sanky, Guest (UCB Maude Night, UCB Betty Night)

Writers: Sean McGowan (Clickhole, The New Yorker), Ethan David (Clickhole, Maude Night, Yes and Laughter Lab)

Tickets and More Info:

Comments