La MaMa Umbria's 2023 Playwrights To Present Work At La MaMa Experimental Theater Club

The playwrights of the 2023 La MaMa Umbria Playwright Retreat will present their creations as staged readings at La MaMa's 47 Great Jones St. building, Floor 6. Come out to nourish your spirit, and stay for creative feedback sessions and merrymaking.
This year's playwrights include Nina Ki, Murielle Borst-Tarrant, Cayden Learey, Annaporva Green, Tanya Everett, Bianca Sams, Rachel Bykowski, Jessica Carmona, Marianna Staroselsky and Georgia McGill. They will be paired with accomplished directors like Chris Yejin, Kenneth Keng and Katherine WIlkinson, as well as the talented casts enumerated below for each show.
There will be a 20-minute break between readings to seat each new audience. All readings will be at 47 Great Jones St, Floor 6. Some readings are followed by feedback sessions.
For tickets to the upcoming LaMaMa Umbria Playwrights Reading Series, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/la-mama-umbria-2023-playwrights-reading-series. Tickets are free with reservations recommended.
Playwrights are welcome to spend their summer with La MaMa Umbria International in beautiful Spoleto, Italy. The selected group of playwrights will participate in writing workshops led by an award-winning playwright while enjoying the peaceful surroundings of the Italian countryside. Past workshop leaders include Branden Jacob-Jenkins, Mac Wellman, Lynn Nottage, Lisa Kron, and most recently, Chay Yew.
For more information on joining the next Umbria Retreat, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/umbria-2024-international-playwright-retreat
OriGen Story
Written By: Nina Ki
Directed by: Chris Yejin
Reading Time: 5pm
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Dramaturgy by: Amrita Ramanan
Performed by: Paul Juhn, Zoë Kim, Teresa Langford, Sarah Shin, Laura Sohn, Jae Woo, Michi Zaya
Tipi Tales from the Stoop
Written & Performed By: Murielle Borst-Tarrant
Reading Time: 7:20pm
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
The Cosmonauts
Written and Directed by Cayden Learey
Reading Time: 8:20pm
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 Readings Schedule
Will You Watch It Burn?
Written by: Annaporva Green
Directed by: Kenneth Keng
Reading Time: 11:00 AM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by: Chisom Awachie, Goran Popović, Zee Hanna, Laurie King, Chloe Schwinghammer
Thoroughly Used
Written by: Tanya Everett
Directed by: Katherine Wilkinson
Reading Time: 12:40pm
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by: Tanya Everett & more to be announced
Blue Eyed Day
Written and Directed by: Bianca Sams
Reading Time: 4:50 PM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by: Chandra Thomas, Txia Frota, Tanya Everett, Thomas Daniels, Sarah Storm, Melvin Abston and Khalil Muhammad.
Polyphagia
Written and directed by: Rachel Bykowski
Reading Time: 11:00 AM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by:
Jeff Gorcyca reading as Sacks, Guests
Kihresha Redmond reading as Anise
Liat Graf reading as Ama, Guests
Luli Gomez Teruel reading as Cassia
Thomas Daniels reading as Alpha
Tyler Tanner reading as Butch
Redemption
Written & Directed by: Jessica Carmona
Reading Time: 1:00PM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
American Puzzlesque: a playful auto-burlesque
Written by: Marianna Staroselsky
Dramaturgy and Production Support: Josh Sobel, Futurehome Productions
Reading Time: 2:20 PM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by: Becca Blackwell, Dejen Tesfagiorgis, Gabrielle Huggins
Ashes
Written & Directed by: Georgia McGill
Reading Time: 4:20 PM
Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6
Performed by: Arthur Adair, Abbe Gail Gross, Luis Trinidad
