La MaMa Umbria's 2023 Playwrights To Present Work At La MaMa Experimental Theater Club

The playwrights of the 2023 La MaMa Umbria Playwright Retreat will present their creations as staged readings at La MaMa's 47 Great Jones St. building, Floor 6. Come out to nourish your spirit, and stay for creative feedback sessions and merrymaking.

This year's playwrights include Nina Ki, Murielle Borst-Tarrant, Cayden Learey, Annaporva Green, Tanya Everett, Bianca Sams, Rachel Bykowski, Jessica Carmona, Marianna Staroselsky and Georgia McGill. They will be paired with accomplished directors like Chris Yejin, Kenneth Keng and Katherine WIlkinson, as well as the talented casts enumerated below for each show.

There will be a 20-minute break between readings to seat each new audience. All readings will be at 47 Great Jones St, Floor 6. Some readings are followed by feedback sessions.

For tickets to the upcoming LaMaMa Umbria Playwrights Reading Series, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/la-mama-umbria-2023-playwrights-reading-series. Tickets are free with reservations recommended.

About the Umbria Playwright Retreat

Playwrights are welcome to spend their summer with La MaMa Umbria International in beautiful Spoleto, Italy. The selected group of playwrights will participate in writing workshops led by an award-winning playwright while enjoying the peaceful surroundings of the Italian countryside. Past workshop leaders include Branden Jacob-Jenkins, Mac Wellman, Lynn Nottage, Lisa Kron, and most recently, Chay Yew.

For more information on joining the next Umbria Retreat, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/umbria-2024-international-playwright-retreat

Friday, June 21st, 2024 Reading Schedule

OriGen Story

Written By: Nina Ki

Directed by: Chris Yejin

Reading Time: 5pm

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Dramaturgy by: Amrita Ramanan

Performed by: Paul Juhn, Zoë Kim, Teresa Langford, Sarah Shin, Laura Sohn, Jae Woo, Michi Zaya

Tipi Tales from the Stoop

Written & Performed By: Murielle Borst-Tarrant

Reading Time: 7:20pm

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

The Cosmonauts

Written and Directed by Cayden Learey

Reading Time: 8:20pm

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 Readings Schedule

Will You Watch It Burn?

Written by: Annaporva Green

Directed by: Kenneth Keng

Reading Time: 11:00 AM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by: Chisom Awachie, Goran Popović, Zee Hanna, Laurie King, Chloe Schwinghammer

Thoroughly Used

Written by: Tanya Everett

Directed by: Katherine Wilkinson

Reading Time: 12:40pm

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by: Tanya Everett & more to be announced

Blue Eyed Day

Written and Directed by: Bianca Sams

Reading Time: 4:50 PM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by: Chandra Thomas, Txia Frota, Tanya Everett, Thomas Daniels, Sarah Storm, Melvin Abston and Khalil Muhammad.

Sunday, June 23rd, 2024 Readings Schedule

Polyphagia

Written and directed by: Rachel Bykowski

Reading Time: 11:00 AM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by:

Jeff Gorcyca reading as Sacks, Guests

Kihresha Redmond reading as Anise

Liat Graf reading as Ama, Guests

Luli Gomez Teruel reading as Cassia

Thomas Daniels reading as Alpha

Tyler Tanner reading as Butch

Redemption

Written & Directed by: Jessica Carmona

Reading Time: 1:00PM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

American Puzzlesque: a playful auto-burlesque

Written by: Marianna Staroselsky

Dramaturgy and Production Support: Josh Sobel, Futurehome Productions

Reading Time: 2:20 PM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by: Becca Blackwell, Dejen Tesfagiorgis, Gabrielle Huggins

Ashes

Written & Directed by: Georgia McGill

Reading Time: 4:20 PM

Reading Location: La MaMa 47 Great Jones Street, Floor 6

Performed by: Arthur Adair, Abbe Gail Gross, Luis Trinidad

