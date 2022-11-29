New Ohio Theatre to Present NEW PLAYS DOWNTOWN Reading Series in December
New Plays Downtown is a series of four rehearsed readings of new plays in development from some of the most exciting emerging voices in New York theatre today.
New Ohio Theatre will welcome audiences to New Plays Downtown, a new play reading series, running December 15th - 18th. The series, curated by Dianne Nora and New Ohio Theatre, will feature four new plays by Carolina Đỗ, Dylan Guerra, Dianne Nora, and travis tate.
YOUR MAXIMUM POTENTIAL
by travis tate
Max is sensing a divide in his friend group. He's going after a guy who doesn't like him. Max is lonely, horny, and poor. Max joins his friends in a lifestyle cult-like thing where they all must make some sacrifices. Max is out on an adventure to find the way to his maximum potential. By any means possible.
YOUR MAXIMUM POTENTIAL is a play about the intersection of race, ambition, desire and the lengths one must go to get what they truly want.
Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at 7:00pm
Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin
by Dianne Nora
In some forgotten corner of the Kremlin, two actors prepare for the role of a lifetime: Joseph Stalin. An imagined history based on the real lives of two of Stalin's doubles as they prepare for the Conference at Tehran, when three so-called Great Men (or were they merely players?) decided the fate of the 20th century.
Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 7:00pm
ĂN CHƠI : eat / play / rage - (A don't fuck with the weekend shift play)
by Carolina Đỗ
"Work hard. Play Hard." is the unofficial official motto of the waitresses at ĂN CHƠI. A weekend shift in the weeds can feel like purgatory, especially if bringing phở to entitled Lower East Siders is not your life's calling. But in spite of their constant bickering on-and-off the floor, these misfits are one another's chosen families, guided with love by the matriarch and owner of the restaurant, even as she struggles to forget her past.
Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 7:00pm
ICKTAR
by Dylan Guerra
There's something inside him, he can feel it writhing in him. There's also a scientist looking for that worm. When he meets the scientist... Could be love. Could be worm.
And also- what does worm want? Why worm choose him? Is he worm? Is worm him?
Icktar knows.
Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 3:00pm
Readings are free to the public, but donations are suggested, and reservations are highly recommended. For more info and to reserve your seat, visit New Ohio's website.
November 29, 2022
