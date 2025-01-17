Neo-Futurists Launch THE INFINITE WRENCH at The Second City New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Co-artistic directors Kyra Sims and Rob Neill and the award-winning New York Neo-Futurists have announced after 20 years in Manhattan they are launching The Infinite Wrench at The Second City Black Box (64 N 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249) in Brooklyn.

Dive into a bold and unpredictable fusion of theater, storytelling, and sport with the New York Neo-Futurists every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 PM, starting January 17th. Each night, the NYNF team takes on the challenge of performing 30 original plays in roughly an hour. Through their unconventional storytelling, they deliver quick, powerful slices of life—crafted from the ensemble's own experiences—that can be funny, profound, elegant, gross, topical, irrelevant, or downright absurd. Don’t miss this whirlwind of raw and captivating theater!

“We are thrilled to bring all the theatrical chaos, creativity, and joy that defines The Infinite Wrench to such a vital and iconic institution as The Second City,” says Neill. “It’s incredibly exciting to return to Brooklyn and share our unique brand of devised storytelling in this vibrant community again.”

“We have already felt so welcome in the space,” added Sims. “We are impressed by the New York venue and its programming and are honored to partner with another company with Chicago roots.”

“The Second City New York is so excited to welcome the New York Neo-Futurists here for the run of The Infinite Wrench. We are ecstatic to be partnering with a theatrical institution of the NYNF’s caliber and are honored to have their one-of-a-kind performances presented on our stages”, remarks Kevin Condardo, Managing Director of The Second City New York.

The Infinite Wrench at The Second City Black Box 64 N 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249 plays Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 PM.

