By: Jan. 03, 2024

Multilingual Production Of Anton Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Announced At Under St Marks, January 20 - 27

Anya-Violette Zhang, Roslind Finlay, and Frank Pagliaro present an innovative and captivating production of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, featuring a multilingual cast that brings this iconic play to life in Mandarin, French, Japanese, Romanian, English, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Spanish.

Directed by Pagliaro, this unique adaptation weaves a cultural tapestry that transcends language, creating a truly cosmopolitan theatrical experience.

The cast of talented international actors includes:

  • Taylor Morin as Lopahin

  • Elena Lozonschi as Lyubov

  • Liam Ashizawa as Gaev

  • Anya-Violette Zhang as Anya

  • Amy Hart Nguyễn as Varya

  • Nando Asencio as Trofimov

  • Teddy Fischer as Firs

  • Kevin Cheng as Yepikhodov

  • Joe Staton as Pischik

  • Kelsey Booth as Charlotta

  • Lairce Dias as Dunyasha

  • Iain Murray McLellan as Yasha

  • Roslind Finlay as the Wayfarer

  • Amanda Niebuhr as the Station Master

Roslind Finlay is also the Assistant Director and Coproducer, Thomas Hughes Bellavigna is Stage Manager, and Yejia Sun rounds out the production team as Dramaturg. Don't miss this groundbreaking show, playing January 20, 21 (3pm), 22, 24 (6:30pm), and 27 (6:30pm) at Under St Marks Theater in the East Village. Purchase tickets Click Here.

Under St. Marks Theater has been a hub for experimental performance since the 1970s. Located in the East Village between First Avenue and Avenue A, its popularity as a venue is due to its commitment to accessibility and artistic boldness.




