MultiStages, The Neo-Political Cowgirls, and Eden Theater Company Launch THE FEMME COLLECTIVE

The Femme Collective, a groundbreaking partnership between MultiStages, The Neo-Political Cowgirls, and Eden Theater Company, has officially launched, representing a united front in reimagining the theater industry's future. Born out of the financial and cultural challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, this innovative collaboration between three women-led companies seeks to redefine theater through shared resources, amplified diversity, and community resilience.

Commencing in a four-week residency at The Theater at the 14th St Y (344 East 14th St, New York, NY). Performances begin Thursday, January 9, and continue through Saturday, February 1. The Femme Collective debuts with three bold productions that reflect its mission to elevate underrepresented voices and push creative boundaries:

D-Davis' BROKEN THREAD, directed by Miles Sternfeld from Eden Theater Company: A gripping exploration of identity, tradition, and the ties that bind us.

Paula Cizmar's JANUARY, directed by MultiStages Artistic Director Lorca Peress from MultiStages: An unflinching tale of survival and reinvention in the face of an imaginable tragedy.

Kate Mueth's The She-Wolves from The Neo-Political Cowgirls: A visceral and empowering journey that blends myth, history, and raw emotion.

These works exemplify the Femme Collective's ethos of collaboration and innovation, promising audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets are now available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36649.

The Femme Collective represents a shift in how theater companies operate in a post-pandemic world. By combining resources, sharing spaces, and cultivating a spirit of creative interdependence, the group confronts economic challenges head-on while advocating for equity in the arts.

“This collaboration is more than just a partnership—it's a movement,” says Multistages' Lorca Peress. “We are redefining what it means to create theater in a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking way.”

The Femme Collective is committed to creating an environment where theater artists thrive, and audiences feel seen and inspired. Together, MultiStages, The Neo-Political Cowgirls, and Eden Theater Company are pioneering a model for the industry's recovery and evolution—one that prioritizes equity, diversity, and shared humanity.

Performances of Broken Thread, January, and The She-Wolves will take place at The Theater at the 14th St Y (344 East 14th St, New York, NY). Performances begin Thursday, January 9. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36649.

About the Femme Collective

THE FEMME COLLECTIVE emerged as a bold collaboration between Eden Theater Company, The Neo-Political Cowgirls, and MultiStages—three visionary, women-led theater companies. This collective represents a shared commitment to reimagining the theater landscape after the profound financial and cultural disruptions caused by COVID-19. By uniting resources, space, and creative energy, Femme Collective not only confronts the economic challenges of the pandemic but also strives to amplify diverse voices, foster community resilience, and redefine how theater can empower and sustain its artists and audiences. Together, these companies champion a future where collaboration and equity are central to the industry's recovery and evolution.

MULTISTAGES is an award-winning multicultural multidisciplinary New York City Theatre Company founded in 1997 by theatre artist Lorca Peress. Through New Works Contests, Script Development Series, Festivals and Productions, MultiStages provides platforms for playwrights and artists across all disciplines to collaborate in an experimental and supportive environment. MultiStages has presented and developed over 100 multicultural and multidisciplinary collaborations that have included the subjects of gun control, gender equality/identity/LGBTQ+, climate change, mental illness, BLM, Latinx and indigenous subjugation/displacement, domestic violence and gentrification. MultiStages produces new works Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. https://multistages.org/

THE NE0-POLITICAL COWGIRLS are a dance theater collective now entering their 19th year of creating new, site-specific, devised stories that center the voices of women and chronically silenced humans. Utilizing deep human connecting and advocacy, NPC's productions, arts education and programming launch urgent conversations through bold and vital theater practices lead by founder and director Kate Mueth. NPC is a 501(c)(3) not for profit company garnering grants from The National Endowment for the Arts, NY State Council on the Arts, as well as local and county government entities. https://www.npcowgirls.org/

EDEN THEATER COMPANY curates new and original plays that inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us through provocative storytelling. We believe that all areas of society bear the mark of gender and root our stories in a feminine aesthetic. We seek to bridge the gap between all forms of identity alongside our collaborators and our community. No individual holds all the answers. The whole is always greater than the sum of its parts. Eden invites all people to share their voices and receive other voices equally. Upending the status quo is our measure of success. We encourage all those we connect with to act and create tangible change. https://www.edentheater.org/

