Mozinya Productions Announces Casting For Richard Curtis's QUIET ENJOYMENT

Mozinya Productions

is pleased to announce the casting for their world premiere production of award-winning author and renowned literary agent Richard Curtis's QUIET ENJOYMENT, directed by Marcus Gualberto.

QUIET ENJOYMENT will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Playroom Theatre, (151 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, 8th Fl.). Performances begin Friday, October 18 and continue through Sunday, November 3. Opening Night is Saturday, October 19 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25 at https://QuietEnjoyment.BrownPaperTickets.com.



The production stars Mario Claudio (Line, 13th Street Rep) as Bimsky, Mark A. Daly (Closing The New White Whale, LaMama) as Peter, Paula Gates (Primary Stages/ESPA member) as Tammy/Martha, Jamie Lee Kearns (My Heart in A Suitcase, Nat'l Tour) as Juliana, Kris Paredes (Godhead, New York Lives Festival) as Dana, Megan Simard (Film: Dr. Mantis: Insect Analyst) as Karma, and Samantha Mercado Tudda (American Premiere of Lift) as Merry.

The production features scenic design by Robert Maisonett, costume design by Samantha Mercado Tudda, lighting design by Marcus Gualberto, and Choreography by Ruth Guimerà. Alley Rollo is the sound designer and stage manager,

Today is junior manager Merry Cudlip's first co-op closing, and she's obsessing over every detail. But the gods of New York real estate have other ideas. When Peter Chasen arrives to turn his $5 million co-op over to his ex-wife Juliana as part of their divorce settlement, he brings his girlfriend Karma along, and that's when the paperwork hits the fan. It's all Merry can do (including magic incantations) to prevent the proceedings from spinning into oblivion. Her boss, the formidable Martha Pusey, is getting very, very cranky. Oh, and did we tell you Peter doesn't have enough money to cover the closing costs?

Tickets are $25.00 and are now available online at www.QuietEnjoyment.BrownPaperTickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater half hour prior to performance.





