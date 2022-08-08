Mixing It Up Productions Announces Winners Of Spring 2022 One-Act Playwriting Contest

Mixing It Up Productions announces the winners of its Spring 2022 One-Act Playwriting Contest. Lindsay Brown from New Zealand won first prize for her play, "A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip," Marc Littman from Granada Hill, CA, won second prize for his play, "Incarnations," and Melinda Gros from New York City won third prize for her play, "Free Coffee and Donuts."

The winning scripts were selected by an esteemed panel of 35 judges representing various aspects of the theatre community. Contest prizes include a year membership to The Dramatist Guild of America and The Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis, MN, and a year subscription to The Dramatists magazine.

The panel was comprised of theatre professionals representing many aspects of the theatre community, including directors, writers, actors, producers, theatre reviewers, professors, dramaturgs, and veteran theatre enthusiasts. The esteemed panel of 35 judges volunteered their time and experience to review the scripts and rate each with constructive comments. For the complete list of judges and their bios, visit https://miuprod.com/services/contest-page/.

"Getting your script read and moving it from concept to stage is an intricate and challenging process, even for accomplished playwrights.

This year we wanted to offer an opportunity for playwrights with one-acts. These scripts certainly have a place on stage, and they allow many more writers to get exposure," says Fred Rohan-Vargas, founder of Mixing it Up Productions and an Off-Broadway Producer of Money Talks. "We are very grateful to the judges for their commitment and time to further growth in our industry."

Mixing It Up Productions is a BIPOC multimedia entertainment company providing professional services in developing, producing, and licensing intellectual property in theatre, music, and digital media. Founded by Fred Rohan-Vargas, an Off-Broadway producer (Money Talks), Broadway partner/investor (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.), award-winning playwright, and songwriter, the company strives to offer assistance to the next generation of creative talent.