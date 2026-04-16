GET F***ED Will Come to The Tank This Spring

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This spring, Get F***ed, the bold new sex comedy written and directed by Reese Villella, premieres at The Tank in New York City for a limited run.

Get F***ed is NYC's funniest raunchiest play about sexually active 20-somethings. It's like that last really beautiful and intimate day with your situationship before they never speak to you again. It's like finding out the guy you're on a date with has Letterboxd Pro and throwing up in your mouth a bit, but still kissing him with tongue later. It's a beautiful night spent with your girlfriends. It's like having rough, passionate sex with your lover. It's like having intimate, romantic sex with a stranger. It's the closest you'll ever get to seeing hell (dating in New York City) depicted on stage.

The production features a dynamic ensemble cast including Drew Schoenhofer, Carter Williams, Aspen Narain, Sean Gunby, and Sasha Ray Simon. The creative team includes stage manager and projection designer William Owen, lighting designer Emma Balamoti, and assistant stage manager Ren Nebet.

Performances will take place May 21, 23, and 24 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY), in the 98-seat theater.