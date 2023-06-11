Mengyi Liu To Set Design SHADOWS For Face To Face Films

Ms. Liu previously designed the award-nominated revival of The Girl with the Red Hair at the Gene Frankel Theater in November of 2022.
Mengyi Liu will join the creative team at Face to Face Films to set design their world premiere of Shadows at the A.R.T. / New York Theaters in fall of 2024.
The play will be directed by Anthony M. Laura, who also wrote the play.
