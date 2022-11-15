Mary Goggin Brings RUNAWAY PRINCESS to AMT Theater Next Month

Mary Goggin's multiple award-winning show, Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness will run Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 4th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $59.50 for premium seats, $49.50 for reqular and $39.50 for balcony seats. For ticket and information you can visit www.qiktix.com, call (212) 579-0528 or visit the box office one hour before the performance. Performance take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th St New York, NY 10036, between 8th and 9th Avenues.



"Once upon a time, there was a Princess born to a King and Queen who were banished from the island of Ériu and forced to flee to America in a coffin ship."



In Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness, former New York City call girl Mary Goggin shares the true, award-winning story of her traumatic Bronx Irish Catholic upbringing, alcoholism, drug addiction and prostitution. The multitude of characters she encountered in her journey from utter darkness to absolute joy, spring to life in this one-woman tour de force, all told with dark humor, unflinching honesty and unsentimental pathos.

Mary Goggin is a New York based actor born to Irish emigrants, raised in the Bronx. A professional union actor for 24 years, Mary has since appeared in numerous stage productions, television series, films and commercials. FB:Runawayprincessplay, IG:@marypat218.runawayprincess, LinkedIn:Mary Goggin, Twitter:@marypat218, IMDB: Mary Goggin



AMT Theater Company operates out of a beautifully renovated 99-seat theater just off Times Square. The company exists to make a difference in individuals lives by doing new works, encouraging new writers and directors, presenting children's productions, encouraging young people to get involved in the arts, producing cabaret, working with International Artists and ultimately moving shows to Broadway. For more information about getting involved or to rent the theater contact operations@amtheater.com