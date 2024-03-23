MULAN, AND NOW to Debut at The NY Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The TBT Canvas Collective has unveiled its groundbreaking production, "Mulan, and NOW," set to debut at the New York Fringe Festival. This play is a daring exploration that intertwines the ancient Chinese saga with the tribulations faced in the contemporary landscape, marking its premiere dates on April 3, 4, 8, 13, and 21, 2024, at the 14Y Theatre. With performances scheduled at various times (detailed in the ticket link below), this avant-garde presentation investigates gender identity, societal pressures, and the quest for personal authenticity.

At the heart of "Mulan, and NOW" is the story of Mulan, a modern-day individual ensnared by the conflicting demands of a profit-driven corporate America and the pursuit of her genuine ambitions. A serendipitous twist catapults her back to ancient China, where she steps into the shoes of the iconic warrior, Mulan. This journey across time forces her to grapple with entrenched gender stereotypes, leadership, and the essence of self-exploration. The narrative is a powerful ode to the ongoing battle for self-definition and acceptance, echoing the calls for feminism and empowerment.

This production boldly addresses the disconnect between corporate interests and individual identity, crafting a space that celebrates inclusivity and the dismantling of archaic norms. "Mulan, and NOW" extends a special invitation to audiences from all walks of life, including Asian Americans, the LGBTQ+ community, and young adults, to join in a communal experience that fosters understanding, challenges the status quo, and champions the richness of diverse narratives.

In this creative venture, the TBT Canvas Collective aims not just to entertain, but to provoke thought, encourage dialogue, and inspire action towards a more inclusive society that values individuals over institutions. Join us in this exhilarating journey of self-discovery and societal critique, as we reimagine the legend of Mulan for today's world.