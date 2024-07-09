MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the 2024 Little Shakespeare Festival Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Much Ado About Nothing written by William Shakespeare and directed by Megan Lummus will be presented as part of the 2024 Little Shakespeare Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Fri August 9 at 9pm, Sat August 10 at 7pm & Sun August 11 at 2pm.

Much Ado About Nothing is a classic Shakespeare tale of love, trust and deceit. Claudio is madly in love with Hero but is tricked into believing she is unchaste, and that is nearly their undoing. Meanwhile, enemies Benedick and Beatrice are tricked into falling in love with each other through their friends. Lies and love cross paths, changing the lives of

this town forever. This take on the classic love story looks at the show with a focus on disability/neurodivergence and gender inside of American politics. The show features a majority disabled and neurodivergent cast.

The cast will feature Katherine McCrackin (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Love Isn’t Real), Skye Robicheau (Church & State, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), River Dakota (Evidence!, Love Isn’t Real), Jennifer Listerman (Synergy, I Am Myself Alone), Geof Newton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chatham Drama Guild’s Leading Ladies), Will Davis-Kay(John Proctor is the Villain, Silent Sky) and Sarah Gruber (Julius Caesar, Cymbeline)

The creative team includes Ellen Birmingham as the Stage Manager, Katherine McCrackin as the Fight Choreographer and Access Dramaturg, Geof Newton as Assistant Fight Choreographer and Sound Designer, and Jennifer Listerman as Choreographer.

Megan Lummus (Director) (she/her) is very excited to be making her New York directing debut with this production of Much Ado About Nothing. Megan is an openly queer, autistic, and multiply disabled theatre director. Her work includes both new works and re-imaging classical works. New works: Appeal of Murder by Ashley Jones, Evidence! by AJ, and Love Isn’t Real by AJ. Other works: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Simon Stephens and Orestes by Euripides. She has been featured in The Theatre Times and Playbill for her work in creating more accessible spaces in the theatre. IG: @meganlummus

The Little Shakespeare Festival is FRIGID New York’s annual celebration of independent theatre and performance that takes inspiration from the immortal bard, William Shakespeare. Each year, companies are offered a different theme or idea to help guide their work. This year the festival’s theme is Camaraderie and Community.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.

