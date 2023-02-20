MEANINGLESS, SEDEC 1965: A LOVE STORY & More Currently Playing at FRIGID New York Fringe Festival

The FRIGID New York Fringe Festival, now underway in the East Village, showcases the best in independent theater, performance art, and more. From experimental shows to stand-up comedy, the festival provides something for everyone. Additionally, FRIGID serves as a platform for performers to showcase their work and find new audiences. Now in its 17th year, the festival presents some of the top solo performance talents from around the world.

Here are four of the shows currently playing at UNDER St. Mark's and The Kraine Theater:

Rodney Brazil's 'Meaningless'

Rodney Brazil's 'Meaningless' is a solo show that explores the idea of finding happiness in a meaningless world. Through a word-for-word stage adaptation of the book of Ecclesiastes, Brazil guides the audience through a journey of self-discovery and introspection.

The show begins with the arrival of a mysterious teacher. He speaks of his journey and questions whether or not it is possible to find something meaningful here, "under the sun." Brazil uses this ancient text to convey thoughts and feelings that have existed for centuries but also feel fresh and relevant in today's relentlessly hostile world.

"Every turn, I'm bombarded with the tragic news about power struggles, disease, and cruelty. It feels impossible to deal with it all," Brazil said. "I hope that people who come to this show can take a break from the news cycle for an hour or so and almost meditate as they watch. 'Meaningless' isn't an escapist comedy, but hearing how people looked at the world 2000 years ago can be pretty cathartic."

Flora Le's 'Sedec 1965: A Love Story'

Flora Le's 'Sedec 1965' is another performance featured at the FRIGID New York Fringe Festival. This solo show explores the idea of identity and how it is shaped by our culture and environment. Sadec 1965 is a captivating theatrical production that follows Flora's remarkable journey as she traverses Vietnam on her motorbike. As she makes her way through the country, she attempts to make sense of her complicated bond with her estranged Vietnamese dad. A mix of 'The Motorcycle Diaries' and 'Eat, Pray, Love' brought to life in the stunning backdrop of Vietnam.

"One theme is common to all my work: the transformation of pain into beauty," Le acknowledged. "I use my own painful life experiences to create beautiful stories of resilience, forgiveness, personal transcendence, and love. I believe that the answer to pain is to transcend it, to turn it into stories filled with meaning and beauty."

Luis Roberto Herrera's 'As I Eat the World'

Also featured at the FRIGID New York Fringe Festival was Luis Roberto Herrera's 'As I Eat the World'. This performance explores the themes of mental health and eating disorders and how they affect our lives. Through a mix of storytelling and cake sampling, Herrera asks some tough questions about how the labels we give ourselves can be a comfort and a curse. A South Florida-based Colombian-American playwright, Herrera was recently a part of the LatinX Playwrights Circle 2022 Mentorship Intensive.

"I believe live performance is the most visceral way to explore topics as important as mental health in any capacity," Herrera explained. "Not only in content but in how it is felt - the energy that the performer (if done well) gives off, it becomes a shared experience and moment in time that resonates honesty in the bones."

Brooke McCarthy's 'How to be an Ethical Slut'

In Brooke McCarthy's 'How to be an Ethical Slut,' her character Blake is in a predicament as she longs for a passionate, exclusive relationship... but there is more to it. Is Guy, her recent and grown-up romantic partner, going to be able to fulfill her intense dreams of love and sensual satisfaction? Or is it unfeasible to be an Ethical Slut? Part solo show, part cabaret, this bold, sexy, and vulnerable story touches on topics such as sexual health and nonconventional relationship styles.

"It was important for me to tell my story about polyamory on the stage because I believe theater is about human connection just like polyamory," McCarthy said. "Theatre provides a glimpse into the private moments of our lives that often only happen in the real world behind closed doors. I knew audiences would connect more with the messages of polyamory by witnessing a story unfold in front of their eyes while soaking up the energy and connections in the room."

Other Events at the FRIGID New York Fringe Festival

FRIGID New York is devoted to giving emerging and experienced artists a chance to come up with and present original pieces of all types and magnify their different perspectives. We accomplish this through our regular events, mainstage performances, artist residency, and eight yearly theater festivals, generating an atmosphere for joint effort, resourcefulness, and creativity. In addition to these solo shows, there are more than 20 other shows in the festival lineup, running now through March 5th.

Established in 1998, the goal was and still is to assemble a system allowing multiple artists to concentrate on making and exhibiting new works and providing reasonable rental space to many independent performers. Now in their third decade, they have produced a massive quantity of electrifying downtown theater. For tickets, visit frigid.nyc.