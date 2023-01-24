AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month

SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat, Feb 18 @ 12:20pm, Sun, Feb 19 @ 5:20pm, Sat, Feb 25 @ 8:40pm & Sun, Feb 26 @ 12:20pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

A Latiné man confronts his eating disorders and mental health by attempting to literally EAT THE WORLD. Written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald.

LUIS Roberto Herrera (Playwright) is currently a South Florida based Colombian-American playwright with a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Florida and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from The New School. He was a resident playwright in the GREENHOUSE Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm and a Fellow at Athena Theatre in 2019. He has had work produced at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival, and the New York Summer Theatre Festival. His full-length plays include; Poolside Glow, Born Still, SAA(not that one), and BLOOD ON THESE HANDS. He was most recently a part of the LatinX Playwrights Circle 2022 Mentorship Intensive and is a member of the 2022-2023 HOMEGROWN Playwright Residency with City Theatre.

SCOUT FITZGERALD (Director) is a Queer, Non-Binary artist who creates live communal performance works. Over the past 10 years, Scout has directed and developed a multitude of artists' works at a variety of institutions fostering spaces of curiosity and great experimentation. As an artist, they generate ensemble driven works exploring ideas of authorship, gaze, community, and moments of transformation on stage. In nature, these works are athletic, highly intimate, and ferocious in their energy. These works ask us why are we all alive today?

SCOUT AND FRIENDS is a contemporary performance group that creates, produces and supports the generation of live works which directly challenge the question, why are we all alive today?

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc