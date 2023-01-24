Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month

Performances run February 18-26.

Jan. 24, 2023  
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month

SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat, Feb 18 @ 12:20pm, Sun, Feb 19 @ 5:20pm, Sat, Feb 25 @ 8:40pm & Sun, Feb 26 @ 12:20pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

A Latiné man confronts his eating disorders and mental health by attempting to literally EAT THE WORLD. Written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald.

LUIS Roberto Herrera (Playwright) is currently a South Florida based Colombian-American playwright with a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Florida and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from The New School. He was a resident playwright in the GREENHOUSE Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm and a Fellow at Athena Theatre in 2019. He has had work produced at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival, and the New York Summer Theatre Festival. His full-length plays include; Poolside Glow, Born Still, SAA(not that one), and BLOOD ON THESE HANDS. He was most recently a part of the LatinX Playwrights Circle 2022 Mentorship Intensive and is a member of the 2022-2023 HOMEGROWN Playwright Residency with City Theatre.

SCOUT FITZGERALD (Director) is a Queer, Non-Binary artist who creates live communal performance works. Over the past 10 years, Scout has directed and developed a multitude of artists' works at a variety of institutions fostering spaces of curiosity and great experimentation. As an artist, they generate ensemble driven works exploring ideas of authorship, gaze, community, and moments of transformation on stage. In nature, these works are athletic, highly intimate, and ferocious in their energy. These works ask us why are we all alive today?

SCOUT AND FRIENDS is a contemporary performance group that creates, produces and supports the generation of live works which directly challenge the question, why are we all alive today?

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc




TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26 Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.
Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE Photo
Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE
Sophia Ramos's No Parental Guidance is back by popular demand at Pangea NYC. No Parental Guidance is an intimate theatrical one-woman show, set to music and spoken word, telling of loss, love, and chosen family. No Parental Guidance is about the life of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock singer, cutting her teeth on the downtown '80s and '90s music scenes of New York City, thriving in the back alleys, storefronts, and parks.
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February Photo
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February Photo
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.

More Hot Stories For You


TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
January 23, 2023

TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This FebruaryWorld Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
January 23, 2023

14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in FebruaryRichard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
January 23, 2023

Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading SeriesTheater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series
January 23, 2023

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) partners with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater to present the 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of RK Greene and The StoryLine Project on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in MarchVida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March
January 22, 2023

Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.
share