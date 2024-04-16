Theater Masters to Present Take Ten 2024: National MFA Playwrights Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colorado and New York City-based theater organization Theater Masters will present new work from MFA playwrights Connor Johnson (University of Arkansas), comfort ifeoma katchy (DGSD at Yale), Natalie Lambert (UCLA), Ally Merkel (NYU), Gretchen Suárez-Peña (CMU), and Emma Watkins (UT Austin)

The public reading presentation, directed by Victor Cervantes Jr. and Julie Kramer, will occur at 7:00pm on Friday April 26th at the Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036)

To reserve a FREE ticket, visit https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/theater-masters-presents-take-ten/

The 2024 program is led and produced by playwright and Theater Masters' Alumna Emily Zemba. Other members of the creative team include: Lulu Guzman: Associate Producer, Kat Sloan Garcia: Production Stage Manager, Stephen Cedars: Production Designer, Sujotta Pace, CSA: Casting Director, and Victoria Hansen: Theater Masters' Artistic Director

Each year, Theater Masters hosts a national 10-minute playwriting competition among MFA playwriting students: Take Ten. This year, out of 30+ submissions, 6 winning plays were selected by a reading panel of industry professionals. Once selected, the MFA playwrights are given feedback to further develop their plays, as well as time in a rehearsal room with a cast and new play director. The week culminates in a public reading presentation of their work.

In addition: A Concord Theatrical Company: Samuel French publishes an annual anthology of the winning plays from this National MFA Playwrights Festival.

For more information on Take Ten 2024 and other Theater Masters programming, visit theatermasters.org