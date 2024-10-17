MAGIA And PLANE GIRL Will Be Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series concludes on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7PM ET at the Five Angels Theater in NYC (789 Tenth Avenue – the theatre is located on the 2nd Floor). The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Magia and Plane Girl, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros and producer Harmony Harris.

With book, music, and lyrics by Letitia Bullard and Nathan Leitão, Magia (magic) follows Leilani, a teen girl who attempts to save her ailing father by stealing a wish from the magical island, Tekoha. With a Latin-Caribbean fusion score, Magia asks the question “What is real magic and how can we access it in a society that accepts the status quo?” Magia is a welcoming celebration of Afro-Latino-Caribbean culture and experiences in an imaginative fantasy musical with spices from the countries that represent the writers: The Bahamas and Brazil. The presentation will be directed by Harmony Harris.



Plane Girl is a musical comedy with an all women+ cast written by Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris, and Julia Sonya Koyfman. Previously featured in New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab, the original musical follows sixteen year old aspiring pilot and Amelia Earhart fanatic, Jeri Robertson. When Jeri's mysterious new girlfriend Celeste beckons Jeri to take off on an adventure to explore the world, Jeri makes the dangerous (and illegal) choice to take off after her - literally. Plane Girl is about the sacrifices we make for love and explores themes of girlhood, motherhood, and what it takes to embrace who you are with all of your flaws.

Recognized by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Innovation & Exploration Fund, the New Works Series will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. There is a 20% off discount code (NWS20) for Deaf and hard of hearing audience members who would like to attend either in-person or watch the livestream.

New York Theatre Barn will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services provided in part by TDF, and the presentation will also be ASL-interpreted. New York Theatre Barn's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

