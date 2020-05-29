Live Stream Series VISITING BROADWAY Continues With Special Guest Kurt Yaghjian

ExperienceFirst, New York City's leading walking tour and travel experience company, has partnered with two of its former guides - and current industry professionals - to bring theater fans a new live-streamed series entitled "Visiting Broadway." Now in its fifth week, the interactive show allows guests an opportunity to explore the Theater District from the comfort of their own home during the current COVID-19 quarantine.

Viewers can tune in to the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds today at 5pm EST/2pm PST to catch the latest episode of the series featuring special guest Kurt Yaghjian. Yaghjian can currently be seen as a featured vocalist singing with the great Jay Siegel whose Jay Siegel's Tokens appear continually all over the country and abroad performing his many hit records including the iconic "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," but he is probably best known for his portrayal of High Priest Annas in the original 1973 film version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and singing alongside the late, great Nell Carter in the 1979 film version of "Hair." His long-running career in the music industry has allowed him the privilege of recording/performing with industry legends such as John Lennon and Yoko Ono, The Talking Heads, Petula Clark, Cyndi Lauper, Korn, David Sanborn, Patti Austin, Irene Cara, and Vicky Sue Robinson. Yaghjian with join hosts Bobby Traversa and Linda Shell on this week's topic, "From Stage to Screen (And Back Again)." Viewers who would like to participate in the interactive live chat during the stream can do so by registering on the event page on the company's website at Visiting Broadway.

New installments of the exclusive series will move to Mondays at 5pm EST/2pm PST via the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds. All episodes will remain available for future viewing on each platform.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You