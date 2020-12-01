Little & Fierce Theatre Company Presents CREATE: A Digital Reading Series

Little & Fierce Theatre Company will present five new plays as part of CREATE: A Digital Reading Series! From December 3rd to December 6th, 45 artists from around the world will be presenting staged readings through Zoom, to be streamed on Youtube, Facebook, and the Little & Fierce Theatre Company website.

While the plays will be streamed without charge, there is a $5 suggested donation for those attending. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to G.L.I.T.S. Inc., (Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society), a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community on a global scale. To learn more about G.L.I.T.S. Inc, visit their website at glitsinc.org.

"We have been really missing theatre and while we don't know when we will be able to all gather in theatres again, we wanted to create the opportunity for as many theatre artists as possible to have the opportunity to share their talent and love for theatre with the world. This feels like a creative and artistic way to finish off this year!" - Danielle Edmonds, Producer

"It has brought us so much joy to dive into theater, even in this new way. Not only has CREATE allowed us to work with some of our favorite people again, it's allowed us to get to know so many talented artists that we can't wait to work with in the future." - Emma Mueller, Producer

The Plays & The Artists:

Aztec; or, the Proper Way to Maim A Crocodile, written by Connor McKenna, directed by Molly Conklin, featuring Emma Mueller, Lukas Baeskow, Chris Emanuel, Angelique Archer, Lauren Winder, Kevin Stafford, Ollie Philips, and Caroline Cassidy. Presented Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 @ 7 pm EST.

Judy, or i think sophomore year is trying to eat me, written by Emma Mueller, directed by Maiya Pascouche, featuring Gianna Porfano, Iris Rhian, Sarah Markensteiner, Naomi Cranston Haag, Timothy Long, Amy Losi, and Giuliana Mancini. Presented Friday, December 4th, 2020 @ 7 pm EST.

My Love Was Stolen By A Con Man, written by Kelsey Sullivan, directed by Siena Tipton, featuring Ian Gill, Mia Stipes Vega, Elisa Tarquinio, Sebastian Zuninga, Jordan Jackson, and Noah Mezzacappa. Presented Saturday, December 5th, 2020 @ 7 pm EST.

Still Born, written by Liz Kurtz, co-directed by Liz Kurtz and Qu'Raun Scott-McKoy, featuring Rachael Chau, Ben Dworken, Theodosia Arcidiacono, Giacoma Bonello, Jennifer Elliott, and Grace Santos. Presented Saturday, December 5th, 2020 @ 9 pm EST.

I'm Happy For You, written and directed by Andres Garza, featuring Danielle Edmonds, Stephanie Cha, Danielle Covington, Thomas Shuman, Kiana Lum, Sarah Bitar, Clarinda D'Cruze, Jacqueline Savageau, Kendall Bowden, and Daphne Smith. Presented Sunday, December 6th, 2020 @ 7 pm EST.

