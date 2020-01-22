Lily Kaufmann, Spencer Glass & More Will Star in Concert Reading of YOUR FAVORITE ACTOR FRIENDS

BroadwayNight at Prohibition presents an industry concert reading of a new musical YOUR FAVORITE ACTOR FRIENDS featuring Lily Kaufmann (The Chocolate Factory tour - 1st EQUITY National Tour), Spencer Glass (he's fierce), Lexi Lyric (Ogunquit ya know), Xavier Reyes (That 1st Nat'l Kinky boots tour henny), and Keaton Whittaker (Night Music with Catherine Zeta AND Bernadette.) They're all playing themselves. One night only - Sunday, January 26 at 8pm. The show is directed by Eamon Foley (Grind Arts Co, Bway: 13, Assassins, Gypsy, Everyday Rapture) Book and Lyrics by Jordan Silver (Ithaca, Signature?) and Music by Luke Steinhauer (Umich & The Muny). Produced by Clarise Fearn at BroadwayNight.

What do you do when your career isn't working out? You put on a cabaret! Join YOUR FAVORITE ACTOR FRIENDS, that validation-hungry bunch, as they try to figure out what the hell it means to survive this industry. It's a show about how dreamers grapple with reality, disguised as a cabaret. It's a concept. You'll get it. Oh...and it's free! Just let us know if you're *industry* and we'll try to reserve a seat for ya! Directed by Eamon Foley, this "little skit" is not to be missed. Original book and lyrics by Jordan Silver and music by Luke Steinhauer, with songs such as "Exhausting," "You Put on a Cabaret!" "Why Are There So Many Girls?" and "I Wanna Be a Someone." You love 'em. You hate 'em. YOUR FAVORITE ACTOR FRIENDS are putting on a cabaret and you have to attend.

If you are an actor, if you got your BFA, if you've seen Wicked, you will feel seen.

"YOUR FAVORITE ACTOR FRIENDS" will be performed at Prohibition (503 Columbus Ave) at 8PM on Sunday, January 26.





