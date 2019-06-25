Lily Houghton's OF THE WOMAN... Will Premiere at Medicine Show Theatre

Normal Ave and Leigh Honigman will present the World Premiere of Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die, written by Lily Houghton and directed by Kylie M. Brown at the Medicine Show Theatre (549 W 52nd St, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10019), October 3-20. Performances will be on Thursday, October 3 at 8pm, Friday, October 4 at 8pm, Saturday, October 5 at 8pm, Sunday, October 6 at 3pm, Thursday, October 10 at 8pm, Friday, October 11 at 8pm, Saturday, October 12 at 8pm, Sunday, October 13 at 3pm, Thursday, October 17 at 8pm, Friday, October 18 at 8pm, Saturday, October 19 at 8pm, and Sunday, October 20 at 3pm. Tickets ($20-$30) will go on sale September 1. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die is a dynamic new play about the dangers of commercializing millennial femininity. The play follows Bluebell, Sweet Pea, Pumpkin and Bleeding Heart, four femmes bound together by their workplace, the windowless basement of a Free People store. Allegiances are formed and spells are cast in this hilarious, poignant and topical take on how we navigate femininity and expression in a political and economic climate that are at constantly at odds with each other.

Lily Houghton (Playwright) is a New York based playwright. Her plays have been produced/developed at MCC Theater Company, The Flea Theater, Ensemble Studio Theater, NYU, Seattle Repertory Theater, 20% Theater Company Chicago, Yale University's Writers' Conference, Bennington College, West of 10th, University of Michigan Theater Conservatory, Contemporary American Theater Festival/Shepherd University, The 52nd Street Project, 999 Productions and the Jermyn Street Theatre in London. Recipient of Sloan Foundation Grant, a PlayLab with MCC Theater, and the Elizabeth George Grant through a new play commission from Seattle Repertory Theater. Play x Play featured her as Playwright of the Month this December by presenting an evening of her shorts. She is a proud member of the Obie winning Youngblood and the Flea Theater writers group. Lily's play Rosie was recently produced by EST and directed by Danya Taymor, as part of the One Act Marathon Plays. www.lilyhoughton.com

Kylie M. Brown (Director) is a Brooklyn-based director of new work and literary manager for Normal Ave. She is currently curating the NAPseries of new work for Normal Ave. Recent directing projects: Dead Meat by Paige Zubel, little lives by Shara Feit (Furnace Festival, G45 Lightbulb series), Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and through her we all die by Lily Houghton (EST Bloodworks), What We Made: Gone Missing Lobby Project (The Civilians/City Center Encores! Off-Center), and Painting Faye Salvez by Rachel Covey (NYMF, Northwestern). Short plays and readings with EST/Youngblood, 7x7, Two Headed Rep. As an assistant/associate director, she has worked with Liesl Tommy, Leigh Silverman, and Lear deBessonet, among others. Notable projects include Eclipsed, Privacy, and most recently assisting Leigh Silverman on the first fully female/non-binary creative team on Broadway for Lifespan of a Fact. www.kyliembrown.com

Leigh Honigman (Co-Producer) is an arts administrator and producer working in theater, film, and live events that focus on initiating conversation around stigmatized topics in our society. Recent theatre producing credits include a reading of Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die (Abrons Arts Center), Gain! (Sportslab NYC), The Ugly Kids (2018 Fresh Fruit Festival at The Wild Project) and Phantom of The Paradise In Concert (The Secret Loft). Recent film producing credits include ANNIVERSARY (dir. Tina Makharadze), Furuncles (Dir. Tina Makharadze) and the upcoming SLUT - The Web Series (dir. Madi Van Dam). In 2018, She also produced two sold-out benefit events at The Museum of Sex to raise funds for the Sex Workers Project at the Urban Justice Center in light of the horrific passing of SESTA/FOSTA. www.honigman.space

Normal Ave (Co-Producer) believes in redefining normal by nurturing an inclusive community of fresh, diverse voices and inviting collaborative freedom at every stage of the artistic process. Our accessible programming of new and existing works spark curiosity, challenge perception, and welcome our artists and audiences to think, listen and respond in radical ways. www.normalave.org





