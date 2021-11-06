Lawrence Leritz, Bill McCauley & More to Join RICHARD SKIPPER CELEBRATES

Broadway's Lawrence Leritz, Bill McCauley and Stephen Currens will join friends, family and colleagues to salute the life and career of the great ICM literary agent Mitch Douglas on Richard Skipper Celebrates (YouTube) this Saturday evening, November 6th, 2021 at 6PM est.

After beginning in an entry level mailroom job, Mitch Douglas quickly rose up the agency ladder and became a veteran literary agent, spending 30 years as a literary agent at International Creative Management (ICM). He represented Tennessee Williams, Graham Greene, Arthur Miller, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, Lanford Wilson, Robert Anderson (Tea and Sympathy), Howard Koch (Casablanca, War of the Worlds), Frederick Knott (Dial M for Murder), Reginald Rose (12 Angry Men), Manuel Puig (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Vera Casper (Laura) and many others. In addition to Broadway and West End efforts, Mitch also championed many Off-Broadway successes, including Nunsense, Boobs! The Musical- produced and choreographed by Leritz, Bat Boy and Song Of Singapore.

He represented memoirs by Shelley Winters, Lana Turner, Maurice Evans, Eva Le Gallienne, Eartha Kitt, Lillian Gish, Peter Marshall, Hermione Gingold, Michael Crawford, Rose Marie, Judy Carne, the 21 original cast members of A Chorus Line (On the Line: The Making of A Chorus Line), Mamie van Doren, and biographies by J. Randy Taraborrelli (including the current best seller, Elizabeth (Taylor), Anne Edwards, Hollis Alpert, Elaine Dundy, Jonny Whiteside, Charles Higham, Roy Moseley, Maurice Zolotow, Peter Brown, Al DiOrio and Robert and Jan Lowell on the lives of Vivien Leigh, Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck, Shirley Temple, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Mitchell, Richard Burton, Marilyn Monroe, Howard Hughes, Elvis Presley, Jane Russell, Rose Maddox, Johnny Ray, Queen Elizabeth, Maria Callas, Barbra Streisand, the Kennedy Wives (Jackie, Ethel, Joan Women of Camelot which was an acclaimed mini-series for NBC) and Maria Callas.

Calvin Mitchell (Mitch) Douglas passed from metastatic brain cancer on November 5th, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY. He was 78 years old.

