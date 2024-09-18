La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of AGAMEMNON: THE CIRCLE OF BLOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La MaMa will present the World Premiere of Agamemnon: The Circle of Blood from Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Sunday, November 24, 2024 at The Downstairs at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, 66 E. 4th Street, NYC.

Following the success of Europeana (2018) and the esteemed "Ibsen Scholarship" at the Ibsen Awards, Rafika Chawishe makes her US debut at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club with a thought-provoking reimagining of Aeschylus' "Agamemnon."

Agamemnon: The Circle of Blood presents a powerful monologue enhanced by cinematic and media technology, blending classical storytelling with documentary realism. This adaptation delves into power struggles, warfare, and societal injustices, exploring the complexities of the West-Middle East relationship and the urgent call to break free from cycles of violence and war.

Witness the raw power of Clytemnestra as she navigates loss, betrayal, and the relentless cycle of bloodshed. Can we break free from the compulsion to repeat history's mistakes? How is it possible to stop the never-ending circle of blood? This production bridges ancient tragedy with contemporary issues and politics, prompting reflection on the West's relationship with the Middle East, the impact of colonialism, and the quest for peace in a world torn by conflict.

RAFIKA CHAWISHE is an award-winning actress and theatermaker known for her exploration of memory, trauma, gender, and post-colonialism. Her artistic practice spans theater, multimedia, spoken word, and performance, engaging with pressing social issues.

As an advocate for children's rights, Rafika has significantly contributed to supporting unaccompanied refugee minors in Lesvos, Greece. In 2014, she co-founded THE BLIND PLATFORM with Antonis Volanakis, fostering collaboration among refugee and local artists.

Rafika has received numerous awards for her theater work and has performed in film and television, showcasing her versatility. She will appear in the upcoming series "The Second Attack," directed by the acclaimed director Barbara Eder, scheduled for release in January 2025 at ARD, Germany.

Her performances have been showcased in major cities such as Athens, Oslo, Berlin, and New York. She has collaborated with prestigious organizations like The National Theatre of Oslo and the Maxim Gorki Theatre, earning acclaim for her innovative contributions.

Recognized for her artistic excellence, Rafika has received the Ibsen scholarship and a Neon Foundation grant. A member of the Lincoln Theatre Director's Lab and the Young Curator's Academy, she continues to challenge and inspire audiences in contemporary theater.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students/seniors, and can be purchased online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1210436, by phone at 646-430-5374, or in person at the La MaMa Box Office. Additionally, the first 10 tickets of each show are $10 (limit of 2 per person). Performances are Thursday through Sunday, with an additional performance on Monday, November 18. For more information, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/agamemnon-2024.

