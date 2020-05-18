La MaMa Presents COPE-AH-PANDEMIC, Hosted by Karen Finley and George Emilio Sanchez

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

La MaMa E.T.C. announced today the next edition of Café La MaMa Live, entitled Cope-ah-Pandemic: A variety talk show in the age of COVID. The evening will be hosted by acclaimed artists Karen Finley (Shock Treatment) and George Emilio Sanchez (Performing the Constitution) and will features an array of artists brought together in a variety talk-show format in response to Covid-19 pandemic. Watch live on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 7PM EST at www.lamama.org/cafe-live-6/ or on La MaMa's Facebook.

The guests for Cope-ah-Pandemic will include:

JD Davids and Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad - WWHIVDD? (What Would an HIV Doula Do?)

JD Davids and Abdul-Ally Muhammad will compare HIV and COVID and discuss the language of an epidemic. https://hivdoula.work/27-questions

Viva Ruiz - Thank God for Abortion

Viva Ruiz is an artist and activist from Queens living in Brooklyn. Recently, her mother has just been released from the hospital recovering from COVID and Viva will offer reflections during this time. https://www.thankgodforabortion.com

John Sims - Korona Killa - Fine Art Video Game

John Sims is an artist and activist whose practice has centered on reclaiming a recoloration of the confederate flag. For this segment John will share his recent project Korona Killa which is a fine art video game to be played on the phone inspired by the war on covid. https://johnsimsprojects.com

Dusty Childers - Make 'Em If You Got 'Em

Dusty is an artist, performer and NYC public school teacher. Dusty has worked in fashion and will give a fashion update from the artist studio.

Pamela Sneed - Poetry and Visual Art

Pamela is an author, poet, activist, visual artist and educator. Pamela will give a reading of her work and show her recent watercolors that have been made during the pandemic. Pamela has a new book, Funeral Diva with City Lights Books that will be coming out this Fall.

Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Guest curators each week give artists a digital platform to share their work with the world. Café La MaMa Live is part of La MaMa's Online Happenings Series and can be seen every Tuesday at 7PM (EST).

