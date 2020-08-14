La MaMa Announces DESIGNFEST, a Competition Celebrating and Supporting Emerging Designers

Submissions will be open through September 9.

La MaMa has announced the launch of La MaMa DesignFest, a brand-new initiative for the 2020/21 season.

La MaMa DesignFest is a juried competition to celebrate and support emerging theatre designers in this time of pandemic. The goal of the festival is to encourage emerging designers from around the world to create no matter where, when, or how, and to provide a platform to showcase designers' work. This festival will cover the following categories: lighting, scenic, sound, projection, costume, and multidisciplinary design. La MaMa DesignFest is conceived and coordinated by Hao Bai.

The winning participants from each design category will receive award recognition for their outstanding creation, and their work will be presented in La MaMa's virtual gallery.

They will also be invited to present their work in a livestreamed celebration on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7PM ET. The event will be followed by a livestreamed discussion with the judges and the winning designers. One outstanding designer will be chosen from the winning participants to receive the opportunity to design a show in La MaMa's 60th season.

The Judging Committee is comprised of Mimi Lien (Scenic), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting), Justin Hicks (Sound), Gabriel Berry (Costume), and Hao Bai (Projection).

Applicants should visit http://lamama.org/designfest/ for more information, rules, guidelines, and to fill out the submission form. The deadline for submissions is September 9, 2020 at 11:59 ET.

