LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month

LAST ROOM, a new play inspired by the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, begins an exclusive eight-show run on May 5 in a private studio in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Written by acclaimed journalist and author Mitch Moxley in and directed by Juilliard fellow Anna Rebek, LAST ROOM tells the story of The Traveler, a man who wakes in a hotel room that he's not quite able to leave. The premise is drawn from an actual dream Bourdain described in an episode of his show Parts Unknown.

Stuck in an endless loop within the room, The Traveler reflects on his life's path, from the sweat-soaked kitchens of New York's culinary underbelly to an improbable literary and television career that has taken him around the world, so far from home that it becomes harder to define what "home" even means. The Traveler's only other companion on this journey is The Concierge, a shapeshifter who adopts numerous guises in the Traveler's stories while concealing a few secrets of her own.

Starring Jonathann Dauermann and Reina de Beer and produced by Trey Tetreault, the premiere follows an electric reading at Caveat NYC in June 2022. The show's run dates are May 5, 6, 12, 13, 26 & 27 and June 2 & 3. LAST ROOM will be presented in an atmospheric and non-traditional loft space in SoHo, featuring immersive media including live music, video projection, and staging that incorporates the entirety of our performance space. Seating will be strictly limited to 30 people to allow for an intimate experience.

For more information visit our website