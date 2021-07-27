Kimberely Locke, Jennifer DiNoia and Christine Nolan to Perform at PRIDE AT THE FARM

Broadway Sings for Pride cast members Billboard artist Kimberely Locke, and Broadway's Jennifer DiNoia and Christine Nolan will perform at Pride at the Farm in Queens, NY this Saturday, July, 31, 2021. This will be Broadway Sings for Pride's first in-person even since the start of the pandemic. They will be performing approximately around 2:00 PM. Broadway Sings will also have a table with merchandise, memorabilia and information from 11:00am-4:00pm.

Celebrate Pride and community as they join together with the LGBT Network for the first Pride event at Queens Farm from 11am-4pm. This special admission day includes musical performances from Broadway Sings for Pride, farmer-led tours of Queens Farm, pollinator talks, LGBTQ+ resource fair and Drag Queen Story Hour to give kids and their families glamorous, positive queer role models. Add to the fun with hayrides and the last day of The Floral Escape floral pop-up! This special admission day program will connect the LGBTQ+ community in person with important resources for the first time in 15 months since the pandemic began. Covid-19 Safety Guidelines will be enforced at this event with reduced capacity and socially distanced programming. Head to https://bit.ly/3kYVJhl for tickets, details & Covid visitor guidelines for this special admission day on the farm.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Kimberley Locke: Since appearing on American Idol, where she placed third, behind winner Ruben Studdard and runner-up Clay Aiken, she has been invited back to perform twice. Since then Kimberely has released three full-length albums, has eight Top 20 Adult Contemporary singles, four #1 Dance hits (Including one international dance hit "Feel the Love"). On May 9, 2021, Kimberley released her first lullaby album, titled "You're My Baby," and is currently slated to release her 2nd Christmas album this coming fall. She has modeled and has been seen as co-host on many of television's top talk shows, including Good Day L.A. and The View.

Jennifer DiNoia: Jennifer DiNoia is a true "Wicked" MVP! She has now played the role of Elphaba in Wicked in four countries and seven different companies of Wicked, more than any other actress in the show's 16-year history including London, Broadway, national tours, Seoul, Sydney. Jennifer was also in the First National Tour of Mamma Mia!

CHRISTINE NOLAN: Christine Nolan is a recipient of the Scholar of the Arts Award and voted Washington DC Theatre Honoree for Best Performance. She has been seen in the first National Tour, on Broadway in HAIR and in Fanny at ENCORES! NY City Center. Her concert work spans across the country including performances with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall. Currently, she serves on the Committee for NASA Space Apps and is Advisor to No Limit Generation, an online technology platform that aids displaced children across the globe. She has received the NASA Technology and Innovation Award at Goddard Space Flight Center.



Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides which plagued the gay community. Since then, they have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Fran Drescher, Carol Channing, Frankie Grande, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. Broadway Sings for Pride stages concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBTQ community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. They have been honored by Wagner College (Citizen Alum Award 2015 Honoree), Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival's 2015 Non-Profit Organization All-Star Award, Tyler Clementi Foundation's Upstander Legacy Honoree Host Committee Member, and a four-time nominee for "Most Valuable Campaign" & "Most Valuable Organizer" from the New Organizing Institute.