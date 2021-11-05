Kevin R. Free Announced as FRIGID New York's Resident Artistic Director

FRIGID New York is welcoming their new Resident Artistic Director, Kevin R. Free, an old friend of the family from the early Horse Trade days. Kevin has been the Producing Artistic Director of The Fire This Time festival, the curator of our Queerly festival; he started The Reparations show together with FRIGID in the summer of 2020, sponsored this fall by a NYSCA REstart NY Grant and we are very happy to be taking our professional relationship to a new level this season.

Kevin R. Free has been an actor in over 100 professional productions, director of over 30 professional, semi-professional, and educational theater productions, narrator of over 400 Audiobooks, the voice of Kevin on "Welcome to Night Vale," voice of Terry Elder on "Give Me Away," Resident Artistic Director, Frigid New York, co-creator and star of award-winning web series "Gemma & The Bear!" former Producing Artistic Director of Obie Award-winning Fire This Time Festival, former Curator of Queerly Festival. SemiFinalist, Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, 2013, Doric Wilson Independent Playwright, 2014, FluxForward 2015, FringeNYC Overall Excellence in Playwriting, 2016, NYSX Diversity Cohort 2018. www.kevinrfree.com; @kevinrfree

Kevin will be directing FRIGID New York's Resident program, Including Something From Abroad, another NYSCA REstart NY Grand recipient; Infinite Variety Productions, currently embarking on a small Italian tour; and Saudade Theatre the first and only theatre company in the United States dedicated to producing original and thought-provoking work grounded in the Portuguese-American consciousness.

Kevin will be stepping into the role vacated by Kelley N. Girod, FRIGID's new board president and The Apollo Theatre's new Director of New Works. We wish Kelley the best in her amazing new job and look forward to taking yet another professional relationship to a new level.

For more information visit: https://www.frigid.nyc/