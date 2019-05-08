Kasper Productions Presents TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN -- A '90'S FARCE

Kasper Productions Announces: True Confessions of The Straight Man A 90s Farce. The LGBTQ and Sometimes Straight Play. Because we all have a rainbow inside! Sometimes we have to pretend to be something we’re not...to find our true self!

Written by: Richard M. Weiss and A.K. Hinman

Directed by: Antonia Kasper

Thursdays/ Fridays/ Saturdays @ 7pm May 16th, 17th, 18th May 30,31 June 1st June 6th, 7th, 8th At The Players Theatre 115 MacDougal Street 3rd Floor (no elevator) NY NY 10012

Everyone thinks Todd Robinson is gay, including the girl he likes, Kate Conner. Afraid he might jeopardize their friendship, Todd’s facade snowballs into an over-the-top mix-up of sexual preference and identities, when he gets his homophobic roommate and a Drag Queen involved.

What happens when a straight guy pretends to be gay to get the girl? Though there are still obstacles to overcome, this nostalgic farce reflects upon how far we’ve all grown since the 1990s. Come join us as we laugh at our past, display our pride and continue to celebrate that love is love is love!

Featuring: Kelly Litt, Amanda Paul, Henrick Sawczak, Frankie Gallucci, Charles Platt, Lisa Monde and Scott M. Lilly

Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays @ 7pm May 16th, 17th, 18th May 30,31 June 1st June 6th, 7th, 8th TICKET LINK w/ PROMO CODE: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1009354/prm/TCSMPostcard Age Recommendation: 21 and over Running Time: Approximately 2hrs (includes a 10 minute intermission) www.TrueConfessionsofTheStraightMan.com





