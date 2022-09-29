Julia VanderVeen Resurrects Award-Winning, Absurd Clown Comedy MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH, October 23 & 30

What happens when an idiot leads a memorial service for a long-deceased family member? In this off-the-wall-comedy, clown, improvisor, and magician Julia VanderVeen leads the audience through wild stages of grief as she attempts to honor her long dead Grandmother.

Winner of "Best Solo Clown" and "EstroGenius" awards in the 2022 FRIGID Festival, "My Grandmother's Eyepatch" absurdly examines what happens when a memorial service goes seriously wrong - helping us appreciate our own humanity. The one-hour show is part of Frigid's Day of the Dead Festival and plays Sunday's October 23 at 5:00pm and October 30 at 7:00pm at The Kraine Theatre, 85 East 4th St., NYC.

Julia VanderVeen is a New York city based actor, clown, and teacher. Her one woman show, "My Grandmother's Eyepatch," has toured nationally and internationally, where it has been met with much acclaim. It was the recipient of the "Best Solo Clown" and "EstroGenius" awards, Frigid NYC, 2022. Julia has toured much of the globe performing, from Alaska to the Mediterranean, and has also been seen in your own home, selling dairy items on TV. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and two cats, where she ambitiously tries to teach 9-year-olds how to act. www.juliavanderveen.com

Isaac Kessler has been performing, writing, and producing comedy for over 15 years. He is an internationally-acclaimed and multiple Canadian Comedy Award nominee (2012/14/15/19), nominated as Best Male Improviser in 2015. He is one half of the award winning improv/clown/sketch juggernaut 2-MAN NO-SHOW alongside his comedic soulmate Ken Hall. For the past 11 years, Isaac's training has focused on Clown, Mask, Idiot Work, Bouffon, and LeCoq-based Physical Theatre with world-renowned instructors Philippe Gaulier, Paola Coletto, John Gilkey, Dr. Brown, and Aitor Basauri of Spymonkey fame. He is oh so very pleased to direct Julia in her solo show, and Rachel Resnik in her upcoming solo clown show, Popped Out.

Aitor Basauri is an acclaimed teacher of clown and founding member of world-renowned Spymonkey. Directing credits include: 'Lily & Marlene' for La Dinamica (Spain 2015); 'Looking for Duende' for Teatro Entre Escombros (Spain 2015); 'Hondycops' for Squadra Sua (Czech Republic 2015); 'Ferucchio Peru is Extraordinaire' for Leebo Luby (UK 2015); Manifest Destiny (New York 2015). Director of physical comedy for Chichester Festival Theatre's 'Mack & Mabel' (2015) starring Michael Ball.

My Grandmother's Eyepatch

Performed by Julia VanderVeen

Directed by Isaac Kessler

Original Direction and Concept: Aitor Basauri

5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23

7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30

Kraine Theatre, 85 East 4th St, NY, NY 10003

TICKETS: www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:95/

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

WEBSITE: www.julia vanderveen.com