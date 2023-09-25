Josh Canfield's ALIVE! The Zombie Musical to Hold Concert Presentation Next Month

The presentation will run from October 8 through October 16.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

A new musical about zombies is the perfect way to get ready for Halloween as Josh Canfield's ALIVE! gets a New York concert presentation at Theatre 555 (555 West 42) beginning October 8 and will run through October 16.  

Directed by David Ruttura with musical direction by Matt Hinkley, ALIVE! follows Shelly Dinkley, a gutsy news reporter who believes zombies are terrorizing her small town. She witnesses her co-worker, Eve, attacked and surprisingly saved by a zombie who calls himself Zombie6. As Eve discovers there's more to this decaying hero than just his rotting limbs, sparks begin to fly between the pair. Teaming up with Shelly, the trio embarks on a mystical journey to restore Zombie6's humanity; all the while being hunted by a clump of zany, brainless, kick-line-loving flesh-eaters, led by the mysterious Big Z, who has a secret score to settle with Eve. 

The cast includes Anthony Chatmon II (Broadway:  Hadestown), Robi Hager (Broadway: Doctor Zhivago), Savy Jackson (Broadway:  Bad Cinderella), Josh Lamon (Broadway: The Prom), Stephany Mora (Regional:  Dreamgirls), Mary Page Nance (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise), Nic Rouleau (Broadway:  The Book of Mormon), Kyle Selig (Broadway: Mean Girls) and Lauren Zakrin (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).     

The creative team includes Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and Taylor Peckman (musical arrangements). LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket (general manager). Alive!  is produced by Produced by Josh Canfield and David Ruttura, with Barbara Chubb.

Josh Canfield (Book, Music & Lyrics) As an actor, Josh appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and A.R.T., in the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. The Great Comet marked his second Broadway show, following Doctor Zhivago, but he is perhaps most recognized from his season on CBS' “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur.” In 2019, he toured in the Broadway production of Falsettos, directed by James Lapine. Originally from Michigan, he received his MA from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before moving to New York. Josh has been writing and composing for over 15 years, and his musicals have been performed in London at the Shaw Theatre, and in NYC at the Signature Theatre and Ars Nova. 

David Ruttura (Director) Directing credits include the Off-Broadway productions Electra In A One-Piece, Chick Flick: The Musical, He Who Laughs: Live, and Hot Mess In Manhattan. Regional credits include Footloose (Norwegian Cruise Line), Beautiful (Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn, Theatre Aspen, La Mirada), The Cher Show, A Christmas Carol, Memphis, (Gateway Playhouse) Million Dollar Quartet (Pittsburgh CLO, Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Ogunquit Playhouse). Film credits include the web series Dick Punch, stalkTALK.  As Associate Director: Moulin Rouge, Beautiful, Network, School Of Rock, Spider-man, Follies, Lombardi, Million Dollar Quartet, White Christmas, A Man For All Seasons (Broadway); Beautiful, School Of Rock, The Phantom Of The Opera (Tour), Farragut North (Atlantic Theatre Co.) The Marriage Of Bette and Boo (Roundabout), Hey, Look Me Over, The Wiz, Fanny (Encores!), Ben Hur Live! (International Tour).

ALIVE!

With book, music, and lyrics Josh Canfield

Directed by David Ruttura and musical director Matt Hinkley

Performances:

Sunday, October 8 at   8:30 pm

Monday, October 9 at 7 pm and 9 pm

Sunday, October 15 at 7 pm and 9 pm

Monday, October 16 at 7 pm and 9 pm

The running time is 65 Minutes, with no intermission

 "Tickets are $39 and can be purchased by visiting the link below.

Theatre 555 is located at 555 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036




Recommended For You