Jerome Preston Bates and Stanley Wayne Mathis Star in THE JOCUNDA FESTIVAL's Virtual Play Reading Of GREENWOOD

The reading of GREENWOOD, by Coolidge Harris, Jr., will take place on Sun, 8/23 at 8PM EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will present a Virtual Play Reading of GREENWOOD by Coolidge Harris, Jr. and Directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Sunday, August 23rd at 8PM EST.

Greenwood is set in Tulsa, OK. The play starts on the day of May 30th, 1921, the day leading up to the Black Wall Street massacre. Lucile and Red-Manning, owners of a boarding house located in the heart of the Greenwood district, come to realize they are two degrees separated from a guest who have come to establish roots there, or has he? The boarding home occupants, like most citizens of Greenwood live a normal life, proud of the community they have built, but navigating the undercurrent of racial inequities is a constant in their lives. Lucile and Red-Manning have a special union which is threatened by this mysterious traveler. The play is a love story that orbits the most violent days of Black American history.

The Cast includes:

JERMONE PRESTON BATES as Red-Manning, Broadway Credits include: AMERICAN SON directed by Kenny Leon, JITNEY directed by Ruben Santiago Hudson, STICKFLY directed by Kenny Leon and SEVEN GUITARS directed by Lloyd Richards (created the role of Floyd Barton opposite Viola Davis). Most recently: Thoughts Of A Colored Man by Keenan Scott 2nd @ Syracuse Stage and Center Stage;

Stanley Wayne Mathis as Sir, Broadway Credits include: THE BOOK OF MORMON, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, WONDERFUL TOWN, KISS ME KATE, THE LION KING, and JELLY'S LAST JAM;

Susan Spain as Lucile, Off-Broadway credits include: Susan in Black Monday (New York Theatre Workshop, Lubov in The Cherry Orchid (Spoon Theatre) and Juanita in Birthright (Billie Holiday Theatre);

ROBERT BATISTE as Tucker (Theatre credits include: Largo in To Die For Monday (The Attic), David in The Rebirth Consortium (The Complex) and Henry in A Death In Bethany (The Hudson);

KYMBERLY BURNS as Shawnese (Theatre credits include: Woman 1 in The Last Train (The Afrikan Women's Repertory), Shoshana in Riding On Bald Tires (Riant Theatre) and Kit in The Water Children (The Constans Theatre);

TYLER FAUNTLEROY as Young Boy, Theatre credits include: Taj in Looking For Leroy (Castillo Theatre), Hotspur in I Henry IV (Folger Theatre), Henry in Next To Normal (Syracuse Stage) and Prince Aidan in Cinderella: A Musical Panto (People's Light Theatre) ;

CARLE ATWATER as Shriner (Off-Broadway Professor Longhair in The Time Of Your Life (Double Image Theatre), Ralph Jackson in Hot Sake with a Pinch of Salt (AMAS Repertory) and Regional credits: Becker in Jitney (Marietta Theatre in the Square); and

SHANEL NICOLE MOORE as the Narrator, Theatre credits include: Lula Belle Jury in Fiddlin' On The Mountain Top (GLO 2015), Ladoris in Grandma's Hands (Street of Gold Productions) and Nurse Finn in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Coverdale Theatre Performing Arts).

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y9zWwYPAQWGYzjxH3K4Sdw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Click Here. https://rcl.ink/Sz0

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series Click Here.

To register for the Playwriting Workshop on Zoom Click Here.

