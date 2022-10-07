Jennifer Tipton Brings OUR DAYS AND NIGHT to BAC Jerome Robbins Theater

Illustrious lighting designer Jennifer Tipton will share an exhibit of light November 17-19, Thursday-Saturday in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater. Our Days and Night is designed to show the relationship of the earth to the sun, tracing the origin and precarity of the sun's support of life, and exploring the visual archetypes of the seasons.

Well known by performing arts audiences, Tipton's designs have illuminated operas, Broadway, Off-Broadway, and experimental productions during her celebrated career, earning numerous Tony and Drama Desk awards and nominations. As told to The New York Times, Tipton "...feels that light is like music. In some abstract, emotional, noncerebral, nonliterary way, it makes us feel, it makes us see, it makes us think, all without knowing exactly how and why. I certainly feel it's the glue of a production. If the scenery and costumes don't exactly go together, light can marry them."

Theater artist Ain Gordon and choreographer and dancer and choreographer Liz Gerring will activate the installation. Our Days and Night features space design by Michael Yeargan and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Jennifer Tipton was the recipient of the 2019-20 Cage Cunningham Fellowship, an award established in 2015 for artists who demonstrate John Cage and Merce Cunningham's commitment to artistic innovation.

PROGRAM CREDITS

Jennifer Tipton

Our Days and Night (World Premiere)

November 17-19 at 7:30PM

BAC Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Light and Text by Jennifer Tipton

Dance Conceived by Jennifer Tipton

Created and Performed by Liz Gerring and Ain Gordon

Space Design by Michael Yeargan

Sound Design by Scott Lehrman

Associate to Jennifer Tipton: Krista Smith

Technical Assistant to Jennifer Tipton: Nicolas Vincent