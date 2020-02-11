Jeff Calhoun to Direct Reading of A COMPLICATED WOMAN: THE JOHN KENLEY SHOW at New York Theatre Barn

New York Theatre Barn will produce a reading of the new musical A Complicated Woman: The John Kenley Show on February 27th, 2020 in New York City. The reading will be directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde, Big River). New York Theatre Barn serves as a home for new musicals during incubation.

The new musical has a book by Ianne Fields Stewart, music by Jonathan Brielle (Himself and Nora, Foxfire), and lyrics by Sam Salmond and Jonathan Brielle. Loosely based on the life of renowned summer stock producer, John Kenley. Calhoun says, "A Complicated Woman explores the fascinating and mysterious life of an intersex empresario who successfully concealed their winter identity as a woman from most of us who knew and loved him as Mr. Kenley in the summer months."

Musical direction is by Nathan Dame, casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA, the associate director is Eamon Foley (Everyday Rapture, 13), and the cast will feature Bubblezz, Stephen DeRosa (The Nance, Hairspray, Twentieth Century), Penny Fuller (Anastasia, Applause, A New Brain), Darius de Hass (Kiss of The Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Running Man - OBIE Award) , Kurt Hellerich, Victoria Huston-Elem (Himself and Nora), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) Nora Monahan (Diva), Cecilia Lee (The Lion King).

The creative team plans to do a national search to find a non-binary actor to play the ninety-year old Kenley; however, for this reading, our good friend Penny Fuller, who knew John, will be playing the role.

John Kenley was an American, theatrical producer who pioneered the use of movie and television stars such as Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, Mickey Rooney, Paul Lynde and Henry Winkler in summer stock productions in Ohio. Kenley is credited with introducing professional, live theatre to the Midwest, laying the groundwork for national tours of Broadway productions. In 1950, they were the first producer to desegregate live theater in Washington D.C. If you are interested in attending the reading, please reach out to Artistic Director Joe Barros at: joe@nytheatrebarn.org.





