Jazz Musician Gregorie Maret Joins Esther Apituley's BACH & BLEACH At La MaMa

Grégoire Maret, jazz harmonica player extraordinaire, will be joining the Esther Apituley Ensemble in the American Premiere and New York version of her acclaimed music theater piece, Bach and Bleach, June 5 - 9 at LaMaMa.

La MaMa presents this original music-theatre production by Netherlands-based violist Esther Apituley. The work, presented in a new production directed by Erwin Maas, will be seen for the first time in English. Bach and Bleach, a play in a concert, brings classical and jazz musicians together to play in one group creating a unique sound. The show is an ode to the power of the imagination and to the power of Bach and is a testament to Esther Apituley's mission to bring classical music to the general public who might not otherwise attend a concert. The work has been seen to rave reviews for more than 50 performances in both the Netherlands and in Spain.

The performers include in addition to Grégoire Maret, harmonica, and Esther Apituley, violist, the British-actress Jenny Sterlin as the cleaning lady, joined by six musicians and a choir, all listed at the end of this press release. The violinist Carolin Pook, who hails from Germany, and is a renowned improviser and jazz violinist is also new to the band.

Bach & Bleach takes place June 5 - 9, 2019, Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm, with a Saturday 1pm and Sunday 5pm matinee included. It takes place at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Cub located at 66 East 4th Street, Downstairs. The Saturday/Sunday matinees are presented especially for families. Tickets, priced at $26; $21Student/Seniors [includes a $1 Facility Fee], are available at www.lamama.org.

The Downstairs @ La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street, on the south side of East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue. Transportation: F Train to Second Ave; R Trains to 8th Street; 6 Train to Astor Place.

Bach & Bleach is a co-production between Amsterdam and New York. Sponsors include the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, The Netherland American Foundation and Fonds Podiumkunsten.

An empty concert stage, a cleasing lady from Bosnia, a vibrant violist from Holland -- two ladies locked in battle for their right to occupy the space -- add seven musicians, including renowned jazz harmonica player Grégoire Maret, a wandering choir, and the power of music to overcome and release the imagination trapped inside -- and viola! Bach and Bleach is a play about two opposites merging into an unexpected and wonderful understanding of life and themselves. It's funny, it's profound, it's not too be missed.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You