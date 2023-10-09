Jane Bruce, LaDonna Burns And Katie Thompson Lead Casts Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Learn more about the upcoming season here!

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Columbia University School of the Arts WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Directed By Ares Harper Photo 2 Columbia University School of the Arts WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Directed By Ares Harper
Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City Photo 3 Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again Photo 4 The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again

Jane Bruce, LaDonna Burns And Katie Thompson Lead Casts Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Jane Bruce, LaDonna Burns And Katie Thompson Lead Casts Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series concludes on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC). The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals LIGHTHOUSE and Absolute Zero, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative, and the company will provide ASL interpreters from Inclusive Communication Services and Live CART and captioning accessibility services provided in part by TDF in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts.

With book and lyrics by abs wilson and music by Veronica Mansour, LIGHTHOUSE is a 6-women, fourth-wall-breaking pop country musical featuring Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Mylinda Hull (Mr. Saturday Night), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!, Giant), and Darcie Hingula. Exploring the lives of women of all ages in rural communities, the particular struggles of women with anxiety and OCD, and what it means to be yourself for the rest of your life, LIGHTHOUSE celebrates the idea that maybe, just maybe, every version of yourself is worth being. The presentation will be directed by Susanna Wolk (Waitress), with music direction by Davey Maglione.

With book and lyrics by Dorie Clark and music by Marie Incontrera, Absolute Zero is a gleeful reclamation of the patriarchal and often sexist spy genre: a classic form in a decidedly new wineskin. Fueled by a contemporary pop-rock and jazz score, Absolute Zero is a taut, funny musical thriller written for a cast of all female and gender non-conforming performers. The presentation will be directed by Dev Bondarin, with performances by Jen Anaya (Tamar of the River), LaDonna Burns (Rent, Seussical), Zina Ellis, Cori Jaskier, Mackenzie Meyh, and Jae W.B (Millennials Are Killing Musicals). 

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Managing Director Kate Trammell. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Dante Alighieris INFERNO Comes to The Russian Arts Theater and Studio Photo
Dante Alighieri's INFERNO Comes to The Russian Arts Theater and Studio

The Russian Arts Theater and Studio, a New York theater company founded in 2004, continues its 2023 season with INFERNO, based on The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri, newly adapted by Aleksey Burago and Di Zhu from Dante's Inferno, A New Translation in Terza Rima by Robert Torrance.

2
DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts Photo
DANCING AT LUGHNASA Comes to Columbia University School of the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Miguel Bregante's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2024) production of Dancing at Lughnasa. Learn more about the show here!

3
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings All New Show to Randalls Island and Queens Photo
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings All New Show to Randall's Island and Queens

Circus Vazquez, America’s premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 show to New York City. For the first time ever, the show will bring its big top tent to Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island from November 17 – December 4. It will then visit Citi Field in Queens from December 8 – January 7. Learn more about the show here!

4
MY GRANDMAS MIND IS LIKE AN OCEAN to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row Next Month Photo
MY GRANDMA'S MIND IS LIKE AN OCEAN to Play United Solo Festival at Theatre Row Next Month

A young man, his grandmother, and a cactus star in a hilarious new one-man musical in English and a little Yiddish premiering on Theatre Row. Matthew Shifrin will use music and humor to connect with his elderly grandmother in this heartfelt and surreal performance next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You