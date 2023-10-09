Jane Bruce, LaDonna Burns And Katie Thompson Lead Casts Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series concludes on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC). The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals LIGHTHOUSE and Absolute Zero, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative, and the company will provide ASL interpreters from Inclusive Communication Services and Live CART and captioning accessibility services provided in part by TDF in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts.

With book and lyrics by abs wilson and music by Veronica Mansour, LIGHTHOUSE is a 6-women, fourth-wall-breaking pop country musical featuring Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Mylinda Hull (Mr. Saturday Night), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!, Giant), and Darcie Hingula. Exploring the lives of women of all ages in rural communities, the particular struggles of women with anxiety and OCD, and what it means to be yourself for the rest of your life, LIGHTHOUSE celebrates the idea that maybe, just maybe, every version of yourself is worth being. The presentation will be directed by Susanna Wolk (Waitress), with music direction by Davey Maglione.

With book and lyrics by Dorie Clark and music by Marie Incontrera, Absolute Zero is a gleeful reclamation of the patriarchal and often sexist spy genre: a classic form in a decidedly new wineskin. Fueled by a contemporary pop-rock and jazz score, Absolute Zero is a taut, funny musical thriller written for a cast of all female and gender non-conforming performers. The presentation will be directed by Dev Bondarin, with performances by Jen Anaya (Tamar of the River), LaDonna Burns (Rent, Seussical), Zina Ellis, Cori Jaskier, Mackenzie Meyh, and Jae W.B (Millennials Are Killing Musicals).

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Managing Director Kate Trammell. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: Click Here.