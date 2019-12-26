JUNGLE BOOK is Coming to Symphony Space in January

Symphony Space presents 'Jungle Book' Saturday, January 11th at 11 am and 2 pm.

A highlight of the Just Kidding season, this modern multimedia interpretation of Kipling's classic stories features music and shadow puppetry combined with compelling storytelling.

This new theatrical production adapts Rudyard Kipling's classic "Mowgli Stories" for modern family audiences. Immersive sound and multimedia, looming shadow puppets and an impressive backdrop will transport the audience from the urban jungle to relive Mowgli's childhood in the jungles of India. With Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and more, Kidoons and WYRD Productions' Jungle Book brings beloved characters to life in a fresh way through eye-popping video, shadow play, and original music.



View a video preview HERE.



The Just Kidding family performing arts series starts the new year off with a bang, offering an exciting roster of all-ages shows every Saturday.Tickets to all matinee shows this season are available online and by calling the box office at (212) 864-5400. Tickets to all shows are $17 or $14 for members. Please note: this show is performed in the dark. It is appropriate for ages 5 and up.



Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway (at 95th), across from the 96th Street subway station (1,2,3 lines). Tickets to this season's performances are available for sale now at Symphonyspace.org.





