JIMMY TINGLE'S 20/20 VISION Will Come to The Broadway Comedy Club

Jimmy Tingle's 20/20 Vision will play 10 performances only at The Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street) from November 10- December 23. The show is a funny, thought provoking and hopeful look at contemporary life and politics through the experience of comedian, commentator and 2018 candidate for LT Governor of Massachusetts, Jimmy Tingle. For reservations and more information, please visit www.jimmytingle.com

The show will help answer the question "why would a comedian run for office" as it illuminates the 2018 campaign of Jimmy Tingle with passion, purpose and a sense of humor.

As the nation looks ahead to the upcoming presidential campaign of 2020, Jimmy Tingle's 20/20 Vision will entertain, enlighten and challenge the audience to move beyond the current politics of presidential tweets, sound bites and the nightly news cycle and into the realm of long-term thinking and life affirming possibility.

Through comedy, commentary and audience Q & A Jimmy aspires to contribute to the cultural conversation in a positive, hopeful and funny way as America strives to create, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, "a more perfect union."

Jimmy Tingle is a comedian, commentator and the founder of Humor for Humanity. He was a 2018 candidate for Lt Governor of Massachusetts and received 41.3% of the vote in the Massachusetts primary on September 4th, 2018. He is a graduate of UMASS Dartmouth and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government where he earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA). He was the graduate school commencement speaker at Harvard graduation for the class of 2010. He has worked as a humorist and commentator for 60 Minutes II and MSNBC and has appeared on ""The Tonight Show,"" "CNN," "Conan O'Brien," "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and in his own HBO half-hour comedy special. Theatrical credits include writing, performing and producing several one-person shows including Uncommon Sense; Jimmy Tingle for President- The Funniest Campaign in History and Jimmy Tingle's American Dream.He has appeared in several documentaries films including Damned in the USA; America with the Top Down; When Stand up Stood Out; Call Me Lucky directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and Jimmy Tingle's American Dream which Jimmy wrote and produced and directed by Vincent Straggas. Feature film work includes Next Stop Wonderland; Boondock Saints; Head of State starring Chris Rock and Clear History starring Larry David. Tingle has the rare distinction of winning Boston Magazine's "Best of Boston" in the stand-up comedy category and for "best alternative theater" as the producer and artistic director of Jimmy Tingle's Off Broadway Theater in Somerville. He is the founder of a new social enterprise and solo show entitled "Humor for Humanity" which aspires to raise spirits, funds and awareness for nonprofits, charities and social causes. For more information on Jimmy Tingle or Humor for Humanity please visit http://www.JimmyTingle.com.





