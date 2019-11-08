JACK to Present THE STRAIGHTS

In T. Adamson's scorcher of a road trip, best friends Phoebe and Nina navigate hitchhikers, shoplifting, drugs, and a flood of selfies as they hurtle through the heart and heartlessness of America. A kaleidoscopic new play with unlimited mileage.



Playwright: T. Adamson

Director: Will Detlefsen



Featuring: Jennifer Paredes, Mary Glen Fredrick, Neo Cihi, William Thomas Hodgson, Emily Shain, Lisa Ramirez, Tony Castellanos, Cat Crowley and Boscoe Barles



Scenic Design: Corey Umlauf

Lighting Design: Marika Kent

Costume Design: Sarah Lawrence

Sound Design: Steven Leffue

Video Design: Tyler Isaacson

Production Stage Manager: Sara Minisquero

Associate Producer: Christian Bufford



LOCATION: 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org



Performance Dates & Times

All performances will begin at 7:30pm.

Thursday December 5th

Friday December 6th

Saturday December 7th,

Wednesday December 11th

Thursday December 12th

Friday December 13th

Saturday December 14th

Sunday December 15th

Wednesday December 18th

Thursday December 19th

Friday December 20th

Saturday, December 21st



Tickets

$20 General Admission, available at www.jackny.org.



T. Adamson (Playwright - he/him/his) is a writer and theater-artist based in NYC. Plays include The Natural Horse (Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks Reading Series), The Straights (JACK, BAPF finalist), Endless Summer (Hunter College),Mermaiden; Or, The Monogamy (Spring Street Social Society), Gun City (Dixon Place), and House & Variations: A Naturalistic Family Drama (Dixon Place's HOT! Festival). T. is an alumnus of Fresh Ground Pepper NYC's Playground Playgroup, Exquisite Corpse Company's Fall Writer's Lab, and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Heideman Award Finalist, Irv Zarkower Award, Rita and Burton Goldberg Playwriting Prize, Falco/Steinman Commission from Playwrights Horizons. MFA: Hunter College.

Will Detlefsen (Director - he/him/his) is a Bay Area-born New York-based freelance director. He is also the Artistic Director of Access Theater. Previous work at JACK: Machinalia by Steph Del Rosso. Select directing credits: The Funfair by Simon Stephens (Cal Rep), Larvae by Kelsey Torstveit (Alchemical), Blasted by Sarah Kane (Duo Theatre), Strange Men by Will Snider, Go. Please. Go. by Emily Feldman, Lear by Young Jean Lee, and Vieux Carré by Tennessee Williams (UC San Diego). Assisting credits include: Trip Cullman, Chay Yew, Tyne Rafaeli, Tony Taccone, Des McAnuff, Alex Timbers and Rachel Chavkin. 2013 Drama League Fellow, 2017-2018 Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, 2018-2019 Playwrights Horizons Directing Fellow. Current: National Director's Fellowship 2019-2020. SDC Associate. BFA: NYU Tisch. MFA in Directing: UC San Diego.



JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation.

Photo Credit: Will Detlefsen





