JACK to Present THE STRAIGHTS
In T. Adamson's scorcher of a road trip, best friends Phoebe and Nina navigate hitchhikers, shoplifting, drugs, and a flood of selfies as they hurtle through the heart and heartlessness of America. A kaleidoscopic new play with unlimited mileage.
Playwright: T. Adamson
Director: Will Detlefsen
Featuring: Jennifer Paredes, Mary Glen Fredrick, Neo Cihi, William Thomas Hodgson, Emily Shain, Lisa Ramirez, Tony Castellanos, Cat Crowley and Boscoe Barles
Scenic Design: Corey Umlauf
Lighting Design: Marika Kent
Costume Design: Sarah Lawrence
Sound Design: Steven Leffue
Video Design: Tyler Isaacson
Production Stage Manager: Sara Minisquero
Associate Producer: Christian Bufford
LOCATION: 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org
Performance Dates & Times
All performances will begin at 7:30pm.
Thursday December 5th
Friday December 6th
Saturday December 7th,
Wednesday December 11th
Thursday December 12th
Friday December 13th
Saturday December 14th
Sunday December 15th
Wednesday December 18th
Thursday December 19th
Friday December 20th
Saturday, December 21st
Tickets
$20 General Admission, available at www.jackny.org.
T. Adamson (Playwright - he/him/his) is a writer and theater-artist based in NYC. Plays include The Natural Horse (Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks Reading Series), The Straights (JACK, BAPF finalist), Endless Summer (Hunter College),Mermaiden; Or, The Monogamy (Spring Street Social Society), Gun City (Dixon Place), and House & Variations: A Naturalistic Family Drama (Dixon Place's HOT! Festival). T. is an alumnus of Fresh Ground Pepper NYC's Playground Playgroup, Exquisite Corpse Company's Fall Writer's Lab, and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Heideman Award Finalist, Irv Zarkower Award, Rita and Burton Goldberg Playwriting Prize, Falco/Steinman Commission from Playwrights Horizons. MFA: Hunter College.
Will Detlefsen (Director - he/him/his) is a Bay Area-born New York-based freelance director. He is also the Artistic Director of Access Theater. Previous work at JACK: Machinalia by Steph Del Rosso. Select directing credits: The Funfair by Simon Stephens (Cal Rep), Larvae by Kelsey Torstveit (Alchemical), Blasted by Sarah Kane (Duo Theatre), Strange Men by Will Snider, Go. Please. Go. by Emily Feldman, Lear by Young Jean Lee, and Vieux Carré by Tennessee Williams (UC San Diego). Assisting credits include: Trip Cullman, Chay Yew, Tyne Rafaeli, Tony Taccone, Des McAnuff, Alex Timbers and Rachel Chavkin. 2013 Drama League Fellow, 2017-2018 Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, 2018-2019 Playwrights Horizons Directing Fellow. Current: National Director's Fellowship 2019-2020. SDC Associate. BFA: NYU Tisch. MFA in Directing: UC San Diego.
JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation.
Photo Credit: Will Detlefsen