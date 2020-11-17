Italian & American Playwrights Project Announces Video Podcasts Of New Plays Under Consideration

Italian & American Playwrights Project announces fifteen video podcasts of new plays to be considered for NEW PLAYS FROM ITALY vol.4 will be online through December 1, 2020 at 11:59pm. Audiences are encouraged to watch and vote for their favorites at www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/.

While the American Advisory Board will be selecting four plays for the third edition of the Italian and American Playwrights Project, a popular vote will reward the public's favorite play with the reading of the original script during the 3rd edition of the Project at Italian Cultural Institute of New York, partner of the Italian & American Playwrights Project since the very beginning. Participating is simple: visit https://www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/ipp-3rd-edition-_-nomination, read the bio of the authors, the synopsis, and the first pages of the translation for each play, watch the 15 short readings then vote for your favorite play.

Authors

Emanuele Aldrovandi (Isabel Green)

Marcello Atzeni (Women)

Alessandro Berti (Blind Love)

Mimosa Campironi (Family Game)

Davide Carnevali (Menelaus (A Contemporary Tragedy))

Carlotta Corradi (In the Woods)

Mariano Dammacco (Good Education)

Oscar De Summa (From Prometeus Indomitable is the Night)

Gabriele Di Luca (Metropolitan Miracles)

Bruno Fornasari (The Proof)

Stefano Fortin (George II)

Christian Gallucci (The Life of Plants)

Lea Karen Gramsdorff (M.I.L.F. (From 11PM to 2AM))

Tatjana Motta (White Night)

Fabio Pisano (Hospes-ītis)

The video series is curated by Valeria Orani. Readings directed by Marco Calvani and performed by Carlotta Brentan, Allison Einkerenkoetter, Robert Funaro, Susan Murphy, Travor Pittinger, Chris Raglin

For more information, visit https://www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You