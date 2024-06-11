Interactive Theatrical Game DIRT to be Presented at The Tank in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SOUR MILK will present the return of DIRT, the interactive theatrical game, to The Tank for eight performances from July 2nd-13th, 2024. DIRT returns ready to engage and challenge new audiences with its thought-provoking content and innovative format.

What if one day you woke up and the East River had vanished, leaving behind a new plot of land ripe for development? DIRT, the latest interactive performance piece by SOUR MILK (TRAFFIC, FEAST), invites you to play a crucial role in reimagining New York City. As an audience member, you'll take on a unique character and campaign to become mayor, making crucial decisions about how to develop this newfound territory. What will your new neighborhood look like?

"We watched as apple slices became residential space, cookies turned into commercial zoning, and vegetables represented manufacturing. Public housing was erected with graham crackers. Streetlights were cheese balls on toothpicks. Despite this whimsical landscape, the show asks some big questions about the city and the decisions that make it what it is, for better and worse."

- Nicole Serratore, American Theatre

SOUR MILK is Christina Tang, Anna Jastrzembski, and Carsen Joenk. CT, AJ, and CJ have been collaborating on hybrid live and digital works since the great pause of 2020. Their collaboration is based on experiments in mediated liveness, digital nostalgia, new pathways for human-human connection, and a grand punkin' good time. TRAFFIC, a live-digital hybrid theatrical game, premiered in Exponential Festival 2022. Their hypertext fiction game Feast was presented at The Tank in March 2022.

Christina Tang is a lighting designer and amateur technologist based in NYC. She is a frequent collaborator on new works for theater and dance. She designs in conversation with physical environments and performance intentions, and is drawn to abstraction as expression of emotion and embodiment. As a creator, she is interested in technology's ability to express - or elide - systems of labor and connection. Recipient of Opera America's Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize, 2021. Candidate: NYU ITP 2025.

Anna Jastrzembski is a New York City and Santa Fe-based playwright, television writer, and lyricist. She graduated with an MFA in Playwriting from Columbia University in 2019. Anna's work often combines a relentless interrogation of the status quo, exploration of sexuality and identity, and an embrace of the fantastic.

Carsen Joenk is a multidisciplinary artist who embraces the weird, wild, and unfamiliar. Much of her work lives at the intersection of sound and story, using stylized theatricality as a means of entertainment, conversation, and dissidence. Carsen is the co-artistic director of Rat Queen Theatre Company, a 2023 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, member of the 2020-2022 Roundabout Directors Group, and a resident artist with New Light Theater Project. As a sound designer, her work has been heard across theatre, film, podcasts, and new media.

DIRT is performed by Ean Sheehy, Joe Porter Rivera, and Enette Fremont. Produced by Dani Turner and Most Unwanted Productions (Connor Scully).

Most Unwanted Productions is dedicated to reshaping the theatrical landscape with unique performances, guaranteeing audiences walk away with an experience that stands apart from anything they've witnessed before.

DIRT will be performed at The Tank July 2nd, 6th, 9th, 10th, 12th, and 14th @ 7PM as well as Jul 7 and 13 @ 3PM

Comments