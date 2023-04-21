Immersive Installation Using Wearable Tech MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME to Begin in May

UP UNTIL NOW COLLECTIVE, a New York City-based Artist Collective that develops and produces new interdisciplinary work, will present MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME, a 20-minute immersive installation featuring the collaborative work of two dozen diverse artists. This unique theatrical experience blends live performance, film, movement, live music and wearable haptics technology which translates sound onto the skin through vibro-composed sensations. Performances begin May 3 at HERE.

Co-Presented by HERE and ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME is a multi-sensory, immersive installation exploring intimacy, connection, and Queer community. In the midst of what may be the most seismic shift in how humankind communicates in our lifetime, MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME examines what the future of interactive performance might feel like.

Featuring Up Until Now Collective's short music film "UpUntilNow" (commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects), MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME also includes wearable haptics technology provided by Music: Not Impossible. MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME is presented for up to six people at a time, and is fully accessible to all, including wheelchair users, members of the Deaf and Blind communities, and neurodivergent audience members. ASL interpretation is provided.

MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME features the work of the following artists: Curtis Bannister, Jecca Barry, Kiebpoli Calnek, Rachel Eliza Griffiths, Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Luke Krafka, Lachi, John McGinty, Stuart Meyers, Kevin Newbury, Dylan Phillips, Marcus Shields, Matthew Solomon, Eric Southern, Karim Sulayman, Gregory Spears, Darrell Thorne, brandon wolcott and many more.

Recently profiled by The New York Times and ABC World News, UP UNTIL NOW is a New York City-based Artist Collective founded in 2020. Committed to inclusive, accessible, and equitable working environments, UP UNTIL NOW develops and produces new interdisciplinary work that centers stories of empathy, intimacy, and connection, and seeks to challenge the status quo by building new structures for artistic creation. Since its inception, UUN has collaborated with over 300 artists. Upcoming projects include Unholy Wars at Opera Philadelphia and the ASL Dance Theatre Re-Imagining of The Wild Party. More info at https://www.upuntilnowcollective.com/

MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME runs Wednesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 7 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013 -- at Dominick St.). Performance times vary by day. Sensory sensitivity note: this installation contains loud sound, bright lights and wearable haptics technology. Tickets are $10 each at Click Here