Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Immersive Installation Using Wearable Tech MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME to Begin in May

This unique theatrical experience blends live performance, film, movement, live music and wearable haptics technology.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Immersive Installation Using Wearable Tech MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME to Begin in May

UP UNTIL NOW COLLECTIVE, a New York City-based Artist Collective that develops and produces new interdisciplinary work, will present MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME, a 20-minute immersive installation featuring the collaborative work of two dozen diverse artists. This unique theatrical experience blends live performance, film, movement, live music and wearable haptics technology which translates sound onto the skin through vibro-composed sensations. Performances begin May 3 at HERE.

Co-Presented by HERE and ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME is a multi-sensory, immersive installation exploring intimacy, connection, and Queer community. In the midst of what may be the most seismic shift in how humankind communicates in our lifetime, MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME examines what the future of interactive performance might feel like.

Featuring Up Until Now Collective's short music film "UpUntilNow" (commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects), MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME also includes wearable haptics technology provided by Music: Not Impossible. MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME is presented for up to six people at a time, and is fully accessible to all, including wheelchair users, members of the Deaf and Blind communities, and neurodivergent audience members. ASL interpretation is provided.

MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME features the work of the following artists: Curtis Bannister, Jecca Barry, Kiebpoli Calnek, Rachel Eliza Griffiths, Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Luke Krafka, Lachi, John McGinty, Stuart Meyers, Kevin Newbury, Dylan Phillips, Marcus Shields, Matthew Solomon, Eric Southern, Karim Sulayman, Gregory Spears, Darrell Thorne, brandon wolcott and many more.

Recently profiled by The New York Times and ABC World News, UP UNTIL NOW is a New York City-based Artist Collective founded in 2020. Committed to inclusive, accessible, and equitable working environments, UP UNTIL NOW develops and produces new interdisciplinary work that centers stories of empathy, intimacy, and connection, and seeks to challenge the status quo by building new structures for artistic creation. Since its inception, UUN has collaborated with over 300 artists. Upcoming projects include Unholy Wars at Opera Philadelphia and the ASL Dance Theatre Re-Imagining of The Wild Party. More info at https://www.upuntilnowcollective.com/

MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME runs Wednesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 7 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013 -- at Dominick St.). Performance times vary by day. Sensory sensitivity note: this installation contains loud sound, bright lights and wearable haptics technology. Tickets are $10 each at Click Here




Grace Tomblin Marcas CORNFLAKE PIE to Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival in May Photo
Grace Tomblin Marca's CORNFLAKE PIE to Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival in May
Cornflake Pie, written by Grace Tomblin Marca and directed by Zach Kelley will premiere this May as a part of the 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival's mainstage season at the Wild Project.
Liberation Theatre Company Welcomes Four Early Career Playwrights Into Their 2023-202 Photo
Liberation Theatre Company Welcomes Four Early Career Playwrights Into Their 2023-2024 Writing Residency Program
In a further commitment to their mission, Liberation Theatre Company has chosen four emerging playwrights to participate in the sixth year of their Writing Residency Program for 2023-2024.
WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week Photo
WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week
Waiting In The Wings: The Musical was an multi-award winning film that played in festivals throughout the world, including in Africa, Canada, Australia, and Germany.  The film included many film icons, including Shirley Jones, Lee Meriwether, Sally Struthers, and Christopher Atkins.  
 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Presents QUARTER RICAN Photo
 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Presents QUARTER RICAN
 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater’s lights up the stage with the NY premiere of hip-hop theater play with music Quarter Rican by actor, voiceover artist, burlesque performer, and Pregones/PRTT ensemble member Gabriel Diego Hernández, under the direction of Jorge B. Merced.

More Hot Stories For You


ERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit FestivalERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit Festival
April 21, 2023

ERASTES, a new play by Andres Osorio, will receive its NYC premiere production at the Wild Project as a part of All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival.
Immersive Installation Using Wearable Tech MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME to Begin in MayImmersive Installation Using Wearable Tech MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME to Begin in May
April 21, 2023

UP UNTIL NOW COLLECTIVE, a New York City-based Artist Collective that develops and produces new interdisciplinary work, will present MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME, a 20-minute immersive installation featuring the collaborative work of two dozen diverse artists.
Grace Tomblin Marca's CORNFLAKE PIE to Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival in MayGrace Tomblin Marca's CORNFLAKE PIE to Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival in May
April 21, 2023

Cornflake Pie, written by Grace Tomblin Marca and directed by Zach Kelley will premiere this May as a part of the 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival's mainstage season at the Wild Project.
Liberation Theatre Company Welcomes Four Early Career Playwrights Into Their 2023-2024 Writing Residency ProgramLiberation Theatre Company Welcomes Four Early Career Playwrights Into Their 2023-2024 Writing Residency Program
April 21, 2023

In a further commitment to their mission, Liberation Theatre Company has chosen four emerging playwrights to participate in the sixth year of their Writing Residency Program for 2023-2024.
WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next WeekWAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week
April 21, 2023

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical was an multi-award winning film that played in festivals throughout the world, including in Africa, Canada, Australia, and Germany.  The film included many film icons, including Shirley Jones, Lee Meriwether, Sally Struthers, and Christopher Atkins.  
share