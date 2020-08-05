Idle Playthings Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Socially Distanced Touring Production

AS YOU LIKE IT will be presented August 8-9, 15-16, 29-30, September 5-6 with locations to be announced on social media.

Idle Playthings' AS YOU LIKE IT is a live, socially-distanced theatrical experience that draws on the spirit of youth and rebellion and depicts new age flower children fighting to break free from the systemic oppression of yesteryear. Set in the not too distant future, when quarantine life and face masks around strangers has become commonplace in courtly life, two young would-be lovers are cast aside by their families. They run away from society with their friends and companions to find refuge in the forest of Arden. There, they happen upon a small collective of radical faeires and all find not only refuge, but their true selves in the sanctuary of nature.

Idle Playthings is a brand new Manhattan-based theatre company dedicated to

producing affordable and accessible theatrical productions of classical and brand new works for the people of New York as the city prepares to awaken from its pandemic era pause. Inspired by The Public Theatre's Mobile Unit, John Houseman's The Acting Company, and guerrilla and court theatre, their goal is to bring timely adaptations of classical works and brand new original productions for the people to the people.

Shakespeare's career and success was shaped by the plague-ridden world in which he lived. It has never been more timely to pay homage to that sentiment. In our hour and a half reimagining of AS YOU LIKE IT, Idle Playthings emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with the world, nature, and other people. The production showcases the ability within oneself to rise above seemingly insurmountable obstacles in order to leave the world a better place under the guidance of one's own power.

Idle Playthings' production of AS YOU LIKE IT will be compliant with social-distancing

practices as outlined by Gov. Cuomo in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Actors will be wearing masks and face coverings and maintain six feet distance between each other and audience members for the duration of the performance. All shows are free to the public and seating will be socially distanced. More information on Idle Playthings website: www.idleplaythingsnyc.com

The cast of AS YOU LIKE IT features Jonathan Mastrojohn, Joey Nasta, Anuj Parikh,

Christine Reisig, Josh Rubenstein, Connor Chase Stewart, Julie Spina, Amanda

Whiteley, and Benny Williams.

AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by Julie Spina and adapted by Christine Reisig and Josh

Rubenstein. All music composed by Josh Rubenstein. Choreography by Amanda

Whiteley. Fight Direction by Joey Nasta. Josh Rubenstein, Christine Reisig, and Julie

Spina produce.

