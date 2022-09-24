Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in October

The workshop is part of their 3B Development Series.

Sep. 24, 2022  

IRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in October

IRT Theater will present a workshop production of you don't have to do anything, a new play by Ryan Drake, directed by Ryan Dobrin, as a part of their 3B Development Series from October 13-16.

Teddy and Clark are not friends, but they've been talking online for over 11 years. you don't have to do anything. is a fearless new Queer play about when intimacy feels tainted, delicately examining Teddy's shifting relationship to his sexual identity during his critical adolescent years, and the reverberating trauma that develops. It's a disquieting new play that interrogates memory, agency, and the various boundaries and violations of Queer exploration.this development can cause seen through an LGBTQ+ lens.

The cast features Yaron Lotan* as Teddy, Will Dagger as Clark, Sinclair Daniel* as Enid, and Tim Creavin* as Ensemble.

The design team for this workshop production includes production designer Cat Raynor, lighting designers Bently Heydt and Molly Tiede, and sound consultant Carsen Joenk. The production manager will be Chloe Morrell, joined by stage manager Nini Tandon. This workshop is produced by Leigh Honigman and Joey Nasta, joined by associate producer McKenna Harrington and consulting producer Barbara Samuels.

you don't have to do anything. has received previous development in a reading at Less Than Rent Theater in 2018, directed by Emma Miller, and in a workshop with the Flea Theater in 2020, directed by Jake Beckhard.

Tickets for all performances are available now. If you'd like to support the workshop, but are unable to attend a performance, tax-deductible donations can be made through Fractured Atlas.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.


