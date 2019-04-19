IN SCENA! Italian Theater Festival NY Announces 10-Minute Plays

The seventh annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY will kick off on Monday, April 29 at 7pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marim at NYU (24 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011) with the Opening Night Rainbow Jubilee, an international celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

The evening will include staged presentations of the four winning plays from the KIT Playwright Series. Thirteen 10-minute plays from around the world, selected by an international jury, were presented as a staged reading in front of a live audience. The audience and a committee of local artists voted, and chose the top four plays to be presented. Admission to the event is FREE.

SLEEPING WITH THE FISH Written by Joe Gullo, Directed by Caterina NonisA mobster Brokeback Mountain.

Joe Gulla (Playwright) is a simple, gay, Bronx-born Italian . with a dream! He is a regular performer at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. His play. GAY.PORN.MAFIA, had a Sold Out World Premiere at Chelsea's New York Live Arts Theater last year and went on to win the Downtown Urban Arts Festival Audience Award . Previously, Joe's The Bronx Queen and Garbo won the 2016 and 2017 DUAF Audience Award respectively. This June, his play Reel Wood will have its World Premiere as part of the 2019 Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Alaska. As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "LOST", one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe is a proud member of the Dramatist's Guild. JoeGulla.com

ORLANDO Written by Federica Cucco (Italy), Translated & Directed by Laura Caparrotti A monologue that brings us a memory of June 12th, 2016.

Federica Cucco (Playwright) was born in Italy in 1992. She started focusing on writing 6 years ago. From that moment on she decided to improving her writing and theatrical skills through workshops and important collaborations with Italian authors. She studied in Milan, Parma and Bologna. She presented her works in theatres all over Italy, such as Rome, Bologna and Napoli. She is the president of La Compagnia delle Lucciole, being also the author and director.

THREESOME Written by Jack Hannon (UK), Directed by Kylie BrownSpicing up a relationship... what could go wrong?

10 MINUTES Written by Apo Kaya (Turkey), Translated by Ayse Eldek Richardson, Directed by Laura Caparrotti To be a trans woman in Turkey. Yesterday and today.

Apo Kaya (Playwright) began his career in Theater Arts as a radio play actor in Diyarbakir, Turkey at age 11. Later, he graduated from Mujdat Gezen Conservatory for the Arts in stanbul, Turkey. In addition, he worked there as a performing art teacher for a while. Moreover, he continued his career as a director and a playwright, and has written two plays staged in Istanbul Dur Bi Dakka (Wait A Minute) and Ne Istediniz? (What Did You Want?) and is the recipient of the Lion's Club Best Director Award and New Theatre Magazine's Writer of the Year and currently lives in Long Island City.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, conferences, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and New York.

The seventh annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, a festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC presented by The New York based Kairos Italy Theater and the Italy-based KIT Italia, will run April 29-May 13. Participating venues will include The Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance (BAAD! 2474 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461), Goddard Riverside's Bernie Wohl Center (647 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024), The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211), Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marim at NYU (24 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011), Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014), College of Staten Island (2800 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314), Italian Cultural Institute (686 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10021), La Scuola Guglielmo Marconi (406 East 67th St, New York, NY 10065), St. John's Lutheran Church (81 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014), and TheaterLab (357 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018), with more venues TBA. Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE. Reservations are now open at www.inscenany.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You