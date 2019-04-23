IMAGINING MADOFF Announces Encore Engagement with Jenny Allen, Gerry Bamman, and Jeremiah Kissel Returning

New Light Theater Project (Sarah Norris, Artistic Director; Michael Aguirre, Producing Director) is announcing that IMAGINING MADOFF, written by Deb Margolin and directed by Jerry Heymann, will transfer to the Lion on Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) in the Fall. Jenny Allen, Gerry Bamman, and Jeremiah Kissel will reprise their critically acclaimed roles.



IMAGINING MADOFF will resume performances on Thursday, October 17 for a limited engagement through Saturday, November 9. Single tickets, which are available now, range from $50 - $60 ($25 Rush Tickets are available one hour prior to curtain). To purchase, call Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or visit www.newlighttheaterproject.com.



IMAGINING MADOFF finds Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff in prison, determined to control his own narrative for history as he dictates to a visiting biographer stories about his childhood, his family, women, money and an all-night meeting he had with Holocaust survivor and poet, Solomon Galkin.



IMAGINING MADOFF made its NYC premiere at 59E59 Theaters in March, where the run sold out before it began performances. The play was nominated for the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical at the 2012 Helen Hayes awards when it premiered in Washington, DC. Actor Jeremiah Kissel received an Elliott Norton Award for his portrayal of Madoff at its Boston premiere.



The design team includes Brian Dudkiewicz (scenic design); Michael O'Connor (lighting design); Kara Branch (costume design); Andy Evan Cohen (sound design); and Leila Ben-Abdallah (prop design).



Led by Artistic Director Sarah Norris and Producing Director Michael Aguirre, New Light Theater Project is an ensemble-driven theater company that strives to capture the Little Theater Movement (artistry over commerce; producing new and classic works), supporting independent and emerging artists by providing and promoting growth opportunities through exposure to new audiences.

