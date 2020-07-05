IM UR HAMLET. Performs as Part of The 2020 So Many Shakespeares Festival

What happens when a bunch of actors get together on Zoom to try to put on a production of Hamlet? Can Shakespeare even be DONE on a lag? And how about the large personalities involved - it's very hard to grab attention from someone else when you're not even in the same room as everyone. It's not going to go well and we all know it.

im ur hamlet. is an original production written and directed by Genny Yosco in a 12-hour fit of rage and anxiety while she was so sick she could barely stand up, and is not-so-loosely based on the various types of actors we've all met before. This virtual show is part of the 2020 So Many Shakespeares Festival, which Yosco happens to curate, so be sure to check out the other shows as well!

After each performance, there will be a live interview conducted by Genny Yosco to talk to the other shows partaking in this year's fest. We'll talk about the bard, the state of world, and how many snacks we've had during quarantine.

Our terrible, no good, very bad show stars Dorie Casper, Paeton Chavis, Dillon Herbig, Ellen Ko, Denisse Estefany Mendoza, Amanda Nicastro, McKylin Rowe, Chris Weigandt, Katherine Yacko, and Genny Yosco. Performances are Friday July 17th at 7pm, Sunday July 19th at 7pm, Saturday July 25th at 7pm, Wednesday July 29th at 2pm, and Saturday August 1st at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at frigid.nyc/events/im-ur-hamlet, and a viewing link for this show will be sent out to ticket buyers one hour before each performance.

