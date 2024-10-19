IATI Theater to Present US Premiere of AHORADESPUES by Argentinian Playwright Guido Zappacosta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IATI Theater (Winston Estevez, Artistic Director) will present the US premiere of Ahoradespués, a moving new work by acclaimed Argentinian playwright Guido Zappacosta. Directed by Gerardo Gudiño and featuring Elias Viñoles in the role of Diego, AHORADESPUÉS is a powerful examination of the final moments between a father and son. This limited engagement begins on Friday, November 1 for three performances only, concluding on Sunday, November 3.

The performance schedule is as follows: Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m. Performances are held at IATI Theater (64 East 4th Street between Bowery and 2nd Avenue; BDFM trains to Broadway-Lafayette/F train to 2nd Ave/6 train to Bleecker or Astor Pl). Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for students, seniors, and wheelchair users. For tickets and more information, visit IATITheater.org.

In AHORADESPUÉS, Diego takes his terminally ill father, Tito, to one final soccer match at La Bombonera, Argentina's iconic stadium. What unfolds is a deeply personal narrative that intertwines moments of memory, love, and regret. As soccer plays out in the background, the audience is invited into an intimate story that captures the fleeting nature of time and the importance of expressing emotions before it's too late.

The production will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

The design team for Ahoradespués includes Miguel Valderrama (lighting designer), Matías Ulibarry (set designer), Alejandra Díaz Pizarro (supertitle translator), Braulio Basilio (production manager), and Valeria Llaneza (assistant director and stage manager).

Guido Zappacosta (Playwright) is a Buenos Aires-born playwright, communicator, and educator. His works, including Ahoradespués, have received awards from AADET, Fondo Nacional de las Artes, and IATI Theater in New York. Zappacosta is the co-founder of Revista Timbó and co-author of Aguas Ardientes.

Gerardo E. Gudiño (Director) is an Argentine-born, New York-based actor and director. He has performed at Repertorio Español in Chronicle of a Death Foretold and Blood Wedding. Directing credits include Hard to Believe and My Last Night with Rubén Blades. Gudiño has received 6 ACE Awards, 4 HOLA Awards, 3 ATI Awards, 2 LATA Awards, and 3 Talía Awards.

Elias Viñoles (Actor, Diego) is an Argentinian actor known for his film, theater, and television work. His film credits include Familia rodante and Las hermanas L. On television, he's known for Sos mi vida and Romeo y Julieta.

IATI Theater is a Latin-led, 501(c)3 non-profit organization that serves as a platform for global artists and a bridge for communities to access innovative theater in both English and Spanish. Founded in 1968 by Venezuelan director Abdón Villamizar and a group of Latin writers, IATI produces original, bold, and experimental works while highlighting the depth of experiences among Latin and international cultures.

