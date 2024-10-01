IATI Theater to Present PAM: Performing Arts Marathon 2024 in October

The festival will run October 11-13, 2024.
IATI Theater invites you to strap in for an exhilarating ride through artistic exploration with PAM: Performing Arts Marathon, a three-day celebration of boundary-pushing performances, taking place from October 11 to 13, 2024. PAM brings together an eclectic mix of genres, from multimedia poetry and physical theater to burlesque and experimental cinema, offering audiences a glimpse into the daring and diverse world of cutting edge performing arts.
Featuring an international collective of artists who dare to challenge the conventional. PAM is more than just a festival-it's a stage for bold experimentation, where artists engage with the visceral, the poetic, and the avant-garde, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences seeking more than the ordinary.
Festival Lineup:
"VERSE AND VISION"
Genre: Multimedia Poetry Performance
A fusion of visual and verbal storytelling.
Featuring:
Marcos de la Fuente - El Poeta vs. La Máquina
Eric Barenboim - Probe 0010
Natasha Tiniacos & Ulises Hadjis - Hypoxia
Saturday, October 12 at 3 PM
"parallel/ogramo"
Genre: Dance, Installation, Physical Theater
Innovative movement and immersive environments.
Featuring:
sadgrlwrld/sadgrl v. the world by Sarah Gallegos
capsaicina by Bianca Medina
Saturday, October 12 at 5:30 PM
"MUELA: el arte de dar cotorra"
Genre: Poetry, Burlesque
A provocative performance of verse and sensuality.
Featuring Yaissa Jiménez and Dominant Jeane
"CINE EN SU CASA"
Genre: Improv, Cinema
An interactive exploration of storytelling in real-time.
Featuring Teatro 220 and CortoCircuito
Sunday, October 13 at 5:30 PM
"DOUBLE BIND 2.0"
Genre: Dance
A visceral performance of physicality and connection.
Created by sarAika movement collective
Weekend-Long Installation:
"ALL IS THERE TO SEE: A Journey as Historical as Sacred (2020 - ...)"
Genre: Installation, Happening
A haunting yet beautiful meditation on time and memory.
Created by Jacqueline Herranz Brooks in collaboration with Riccardo Massari Spiritini and James Shy
Tickets:
$20 for a single show
$45 for a three-show multipass
Available at iatitheater.org
Location:
IATI Theater
64 E 4th St
New York, NY 10003
ADA/Wheelchair accessible
Videos