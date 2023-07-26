Hudson Classical Theater Company Concludes Season With HENRY VI – MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN

Hudson Classical Theater Company concludes its 20th season of outstanding outdoor Shakespeare and classical performances with HENRY VI – MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s HENRY VI, PARTS I – III.

Hudson Classical Theater Company, a not-for-profit arts group that produces both indoor and outdoor theater, was recommended by The New York Times in 2019, received a Proclamation from the City of New York in 2018 in honor of its 15th season, and has been dubbed by the press as “The Other Shakespeare in the Park.”

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN uses Shakespeare’s text from the three plays to tell the story of the French noblewoman Lady Margaret from nobility to queen (to King Henry VI) to warrior, swept up in England’s Wars of the Roses.

This new version is adapted by company founder Nicholas Martin-Smith and edited by Mr. Martin-Smith and Joseph Hamel, based on a concept by Jared Kirby. Direction is by Mr. Martin-Smith. Costume design is by Tanuka Ghosh. Fight choreography is by Jared Kirby, Tony Mita and Olivia Ball of New York Combat for Stage and Screen. The play is produced by the company’s Executive Artistic Director Susane Lee.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, July 27 – August 20, at 6:30 PM at the north stage at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Admission is “Pay What You Can.”